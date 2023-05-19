It is long past time to set standards for the rapidly growing doggy day care industry.
Canine care businesses have sprung up across the state in recent years, with a spurt in growth during the pandemic era.
State Rep. Brian Ashe, D-Longmeadow, said such services started informally: “Hey, I’ll watch your dog, my friend’s dog, my neighbor’s dog.”
Unfortunately, he said, not all doggy day cares are the same.
“Like any business, there’s danger if you don’t know what you are doing,” said Ashe, who filed legislation to require canine care businesses to meet state standards for health and safety. Currently, the businesses are regulated only at the city and town level.
“Oversight of the facilities, including the establishment of standards for qualified and trained staff to ensure care, has not kept abreast of the explosive growth in these industries,” the Animal Rescue League of Boston notes on its website. “The resulting situations have created a broad spectrum of concerns ranging from cruel and neglectful conduct to the tragic death of animals that could have been prevented.”
State Sen. Jacob Oliveira, a bill cosponsor, called the current regulations a “patchwork,” with “no standard at the statewide level for any type of regulations for any boarders, kennels, overnight facilities, or day care facilities.” In Massachusetts, the only current regulation is that anyone caring for four or more dogs must have a kennel license.
That leaves dogs like Ollie to fall through the cracks.
Ollie’s owner, Amy Baxter, dropped the 7-month-old pup at a Longmeadow doggie day care one day in 2020, only to get a text message 90 minutes later saying her dog “had a cut.”
“When I arrived, Ollie couldn’t stand up,” Baxter said at a rally in favor of the legislation in front of the Statehouse. “Turns out that cut was over 100 bites, broken bones. He bled all over my car as I rushed him to a hospital. They took him away on a stretcher.”
Ollie died eight weeks and three surgeries later. The bill before the Legislature carries his name.
The proposal is straightforward. It would set statewide standards through the Department of Agricultural Resources and would include a registry of dog care businesses that pet owners – and the rest of the public – can access.
“If there is a brutal attack of an animal, a family that’s looking to board their dogs can see on the state’s website whether or not there have been a series of attacks, or vicious maulings, at a day care facility,” said Oliveira, a Ludlow Democrat.
Many in the growing field support “reasonable, attainable” standards, said Jeni Mather of JM Pet Resort in Brockton.
Such standards can include training in pet first aid, vaccination screening, acceptable staffing levels, private rest time for overstimulated animals, and climate-controlled environments and curated play groups.
“Everyone who gets into this gets into it for the right reason,” she said at the Statehouse rally. “They all love animals. Everyone loves animals that does this. I understand that. However, it’s been said before … it takes more than that. It’s just like, if your kids go to school, it takes more than your child’s principal caring about your child or liking kids to be the principal of a high school.”
It’s time for standards all pet owners can trust and rely on.
