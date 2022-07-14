It’s sad but true that summer often brings news of drownings, boating accidents and other tragedies on the water.
In many cases, such incidents could have been avoided. In other cases, it seems nature simply holds the upper hand.
Last month, a mother from Lowell died trying to save her children as they were fishing from Deer Island on the Merrimack River. While she was able to save her daughter before going under, she was unable to save her son, whose body was recovered three days after he went missing.
Over the weekend, a man died in the Merrimack River after a jet-ski accident near Carr Island in Salisbury.
And last week, seven crew members had to be rescued when their fishing boat foundered 80 miles off the coast of Gloucester.
While the circumstances of these incidents vary, there is one, common theme behind all of them: The ocean — as well as lakes, ponds and rivers — can go from placid and inviting places to swim and fish, to dangerous and deadly in the blink of an eye.
Coincidentally, a book was just published detailing the mystery behind the loss of the Patriot, a fishing vessel that sank with its two-man crew in January 2009 just 15 miles off the coast of Gloucester.
The perils of commercial fishing have been well chronicled over the years, from TV shows like “Deadliest Catch” to movies like “The Perfect Storm.” There are so many things that can go wrong on a boat at sea and unless the crew is well-prepared, when things go wrong, they can go really, really wrong.
Anyone who has been to Gloucester’s Stacy Boulevard and read the names on the cenotaph below the gaze of the famed Man at the Wheel statue understands just how deadly it can be to make your living from the sea. Thousands of names are on those tablets, each one with a story.
Newburyport lays claim as the founding city of the United States Coast Guard, and for good reason. The mouth of the Merrimack River is considered one of the most perilous river entries on the East Coast.
Anyone who has been through the mouth of the river when the tide is running one way and the wind is running the other knows full well how scary it can be, with standing waves reaching heights of 20 feet or more.
Countless pleasure boats have ended up on the rock jetties on either side of the narrow inlet. Shore fishermen have lost their lives being swept off the giant rocks by even larger waves.
Something many people don’t realize about the Merrimack River is that while from even a short distance it appears flat and smooth, just below the surface is a tide that moves so swiftly it can carry away a person, or a boat, or a dog in just moments. The river provides a bounty of fish and fun for people seeking recreation on a warm, summer day, but it must be respected and understood. And people who visit, either on shore or on a boat, are advised to plan ahead — either by always having a life preserver on hand, or a radio, or even a cell phone so that emergency responders, like the Coast Guard, can be called in.
As any experienced boater knows, preparation and readiness, backed by a healthy respect for Mother Nature, can be the difference between life and death.
In last week’s case of the Gloucester trawler, the story had a happy ending, as the crew was rescued. The boat appears to be lost, but as reported by staff writer Ethan Forman, the crew saved themselves.
Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, told Forman she was contacted Saturday morning by James Bridges, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Gloucester, who informed her of what happened and that the crew “did everything right,” including putting on immersion suits and deploying a life raft.
“They knew what to do and that saved their lives,” Sanfilippo said.
Amen to that.
