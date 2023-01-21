Retail sales were sluggish over the holidays, according to a survey by the Massachusetts Retailers Association. But that’s not the whole story.
In an account by Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade in Monday’s newspaper, sales in November and December were actually up 1.2% year over year.
And for the entire year, sales were up 5.4%. So people were still in a buying mood last year. But one reason the increase is considered “sluggish” for 2022 is because retail sales in 2021 set records. Everyone was eager to get out of the house and spend money after being shut down and shut out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales in November to December 2021 were 14% higher than in 2020.
To be sure, retail sales are just one benchmark of the economy — but an important one for places like Salem, Mass., Gloucester, Newburyport and Haverhill, all of which have thriving downtowns, with a variety of shops, bars and restaurants. It’s also important for towns north of the New Hampshire border, like Salem and Plaistow, where there are dozens of stores, a mall and Tuscan Village, among other retail outlets.
Anecdotally, New Hampshire merchants reported a strong holiday sales season, despite high inflation.
Counteracting that inflationary pressure on spending is a strong job market and the fact that salaries generally are going up.
Yet as we move along there is still a relentless discussion about a recession. When tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft lay off 10,000 workers each, it looks like the sky is falling. However, comments from executives at those companies paint a different picture: They say the layoffs are part of correcting months of overzealous hiring.
Still, do these kinds of actions indicate a recession? Not yet, say economists.
The biggest danger, at the moment, to any kind of economic catastrophe, is the small cabal in the House of Representatives who seem to like the idea of not lifting the debt ceiling. If they are successful, and there is any kind of default by the United States on its debt obligations then yes, Houston, we have a problem. But the problem would go beyond a mild recession. It would actually bleed into the global economy, with huge consequences.
There is talk that the U.S. economy could suffer unimaginable damage, with millions of eliminated jobs and millions of dollars in lost retirement equity. Suffering would actually be real, as Social Security could be cut, along with diminished returns from 401Ks and pension funds. Retirees already suffering from inflation could suffer even more from reduced benefits.
The notion that we are at a crossroads of sorts is real. We are somewhere between a soft or modest recession and a cataclysmic disaster wrought by a handful of House Republicans using the debt ceiling as a cudgel to diminish the Democratic president. Unfortunately, they could also be contributing to the demise of retirement funds, the stock market, global markets, and much more.
If we see the glass as half full, we can only hope that those few ardent Republicans — including the disgraced New York Rep. George Santos — will be marginalized and that cooler heads will prevail. The economy is already on thin ice. Let’s not plunge through the surface into a bottomless abyss of economic ruin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.