Just as students begin a new school year that promises to be uninterrupted by pandemic-related disruptions, the state board of education throws incoming freshmen and the classes that will follow another curveball. In an 8-3 vote, members accepted Education Commissioner Jeff Riley’s recommendation to raise the minimum MCAS scores required to graduate high school.
The emphasis Massachusetts puts on standardized tests has long been a topic of hot debate. One camp – the one Riley subscribes to – believes focusing on exams sets students up for future educational success and earning potential. The other camp – the one we subscribe to – believes, yes, testing is important, but not more than experiential, hands-on, and diverse classroom education. With teachers forced to focus heavily on MCAS preparation, they naturally become distracted from other priorities.
Now, in the face of massive objections, Riley and the board turned up the heat, even as more than two-thirds of colleges and universities didn’t require the SAT for 2022 admission, Harvard and Stanford among them.
The new requirements apply to the classes of 2026 through 2029. Then, per an amendment proposed by board member Marty West that passed by the same margin, the scores will rise yet again.
Lawmakers put the MCAS system into place via a 1993 education reform law with the goal of increasing accountability for school performance. The first test was taken in 1998 and as of 2003 students were required to hit specified scores. It is first administered in the 10th grade, with students allowed to take it up to four times if they don’t pass. Massachusetts is one of just 11 states that has such a test linked to graduation.
In a memo to the board Riley wrote, “Raising the (MCAS) standard is critical, as is the message that we believe students are capable of meeting the higher standard and the Commonwealth and its educators will support them to do that.”
An army of opponents begs to differ. Nearly 100 lawmakers urged the board not to approve the plan. And of about 240 individuals and groups who offered testimony over the spring and summer, 98% were in opposition.
“You’ve fetishized an approach to education that is, at the very least, outdated, and, at the most, destructive to our schools and communities,” said Max Page, president of the 115,000-member Massachusetts Teachers Association, as State House News reported. “You know, somewhere a little before the ed reform bill in 1983, I had a shiny object I, too, thought was magical. It was called a mood ring. I also thought that REO Speedwagon’s first album was really the height of pop music. … The board is still fidgeting with mood rings and spinning their REO Speedwagon albums, obsessed with a test invented some 20 years ago and repeatedly shown to do little more than prove the wealth of the student and the community where it is taken.”
He’s right. MCAS puts an unfair burden on students who are English learners, impoverished, have disabilities, and other vulnerable groups, making it more likely that they will spend their time taking remedial classes, rather than focusing on the things that really interest them — or worse, to drop out.
“You go through school, the first few grades are all the same, the same, the same,” said state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who taught for 12 years. “And when you get to be a junior, senior in high school, you get to take the courses that really energize you, whether it be music, arts, vocational trades, whatever it is. … These are the courses that motivate them and we’re taking them away from them if they haven’t passed the MCAS.”
Meanwhile, the long-lasting effects of growing up during a pandemic cannot be underestimated, as Deb McCarthy, vice president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, pointed out.
“We have seen an alarming increase in the social and emotional needs of our students,” she told the Boston Globe. “To consider the escalation of a testing regime during a time when our students have experienced so much loss and disconnection is not only harmful, it is purposeful negligence. Our students don’t need more testing time. They need more learning time.”
That the board went ahead and raised MCAS requirements after months of hearing concerns from a wide array of people – not just teachers’ unions – raises serious questions as to who this entity serves and how much power it yields. To borrow a quip from the aforementioned Hawkins — put down the mood rings. And, open your ears.
