Gov. Maura Healey made a wise move in hiring former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng as the next president of the embattled MBTA. In bringing on Eng, the new governor opted for quiet competence over flash. And competence is just what the system needs.
“Embattled” may not do justice to the state’s public transportation woes. Moribund, maybe. Decrepit. Adrift. Crumbling. Unsafe.
The MBTA’s woes are numerous and well documented. Trains – both the subway and commuter rail – don’t run on time.
When they do run, they often move at a tortuously slow pace down tracks suffering from years of neglect. Sometimes – more times than one would expect – the cars catch fire. Work on replacement cars, taking place at a factory in Springfield, is years behind schedule.
Into this morass steps Eng, once head of one of the largest rail systems in the United States.
At his introductory press conference earlier this week, he certainly gave the impression that he knows what he is up against.
“It’s clear that the MBTA service is not at the level that it needs to be, and it hasn’t been that way for far too long. It’s time for a new way of doing business at the T,” he said.
“The status quo is not acceptable, and moving forward, we will be innovative, open to new ideas, and think of outside-the-box solutions, but this is also about bringing back the basics,” he said. “Our job starts with making sure the T is safe and reliable, especially when it comes to communication. As a commuter myself, I know how frustrating it is when you can’t get accurate information about when your train is arriving, when it’s delayed and how long that delay may be.”
Eng, 61, is a longtime commuter and promises to continue that practice in the Bay State. An engineer by trade, he has spent the better part of four decades in the public transportation sphere.
Eng oversaw more than 7,000 employees as president of the LIRR, a commuter service that was plagued by its worst on-time performance in 18 years when he took over in 2018. Over the next four years, the LIRR’s performance would steadily improve, and Eng’s time at the helm was praised by industry insiders and rider advocates alike.
Eng built a reputation for putting riders at the center of LIRR’s vision, something he promises to do here in Massachusetts.
The noted consensus builder will have his work cut out for him uniting a system that services 176 communities across the state with a mix of subways, buses, commuter rail, ferries and The Ride. Riders took 203 million trips last year, according to the state Department of Transportation. In 2019, the last year before COVID-19, they took 362 million trips.
To be sure, the long shutdown brought on by the coronavirus contributed to the drop in trips. But riders have been slow to come back to a service that runs slow, if at all, and has high-profile breakdowns and accidents with alarming frequency.
Eng, of course, can’t do this alone. He’ll need support from the governor’s office, the Legislature and the transportation unions.
The necessary improvements won’t come cheap. He’ll also need buy-in from the thousands of commuters who rely on the system every day. We expect they’ll welcome a return to competency.
Eng’s “bringing back the basics” sounds boring. But the state’s commuters don’t need soaring rhetoric. They need trains that are safe and run on time.
They need transparency and communication. Bread and butter. Boring stuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.