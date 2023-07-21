Each summer, the stories arrive with distressing regularity. In June, a Maine father drowns while trying to rescue his 12- and 13-year-old daughters. Earlier this month, a Beverly woman drowns in a pond in New Hampshire. And just last week, a Lynn teenager lost his life in the Upper Mystic Lake.
The trend is more than anecdote. Drowning deaths nationwide have risen by almost 17% since 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are more than 4,000 drowning deaths each year in the United States, about a quarter of them children. Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4. For children ages 5 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of death, after motor vehicle crashes.
There are another 8,000 non-fatal drownings each year, events that can lead to hospitalization, brain damage and life-long health issues.
We need to learn to swim. And we need to teach our children to swim.
“It’s hard to imagine a more preventable cause of death,” William Ramos, director of the Aquatics Institute at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington, told the New York Times. “No one is going to say, ‘Oh well, some people just drown.’ It’s time to go deeper than the sad statistics and answer ‘why’ and ‘how.’”
The United States is one of the few developed nations without a national plan to address swim skills and water safety. That shifts the teaching responsibility to states, municipalities, and local organizations such as the Scouts and the YCMA. And that patchwork approach can leave entire communities lacking and many demographics woefully underserved.
Drowning rates for Black people, for example, are 1.5 times higher than the rates for white people, according to the CDC. For Black children between the ages of 5 and 9, the rates are 2.6 times higher; for Black children between 10 and 15, the rates are 3.6 times higher.
“Disparities are also present in most age groups for Asian and Pacific Islander, Hispanic and Native American and Alaska Native children,” according to the CDC website.
What can be done?
First, the federal government needs to take water safety seriously, and craft a national response plan that includes increased safety standards and recommendations for places such as public and private pools. Additionally, more funding is needed for aquatics lessons in schools and at community institutions such as Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCAs. Particular attention must be paid to ensure that investment reaches every demographic.
A similar investment must be made to address the lifeguard shortage at public beaches and pools. And private pools can also be made safer simply by enclosing them entirely.
“Proper pool fencing can prevent young children from gaining access to the pool area without caregivers’ awareness,” the CDC recommends. “A four-sided isolation fence that separates the pool area from the house and yard reduces a child’s risk of drowning by 83% compared to the three-sided property-line fencing (which encloses the entire yard, but does not separate the pool from the house.”
Parents also have a role. As Dr. Sadiqa A. I. Kendi of the Boston Medical Center told the New York Times, a parent who has never learned to swim yields an 87% chance that a child won’t either.
It’s never too late to learn to swim, and to set an example for our children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.