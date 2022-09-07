The old saying goes that if you don’t like New England weather, just wait a minute. It will change.
That is certainly still true. But thanks to climate change, those shifts are much more dramatic and destructive than in decades past. The adage has become an alarm.
Simply consider this summer — record heat waves, drought and forest fires, followed by torrential rains and flash flooding that swept away paper-dry topsoil. And now, winters yaw between unseasonable warmth and record-setting snowstorms, often in the span of a week. So called “100-year storms” are now yearly occurrences, with the rising ocean waters pushed farther and farther inshore with each tempest.
Climate change isn’t coming. It’s already here. And while the debate over the worldwide response to the crisis takes place in Washington, D.C., London and Beijing, it has fallen to local officials in places like to deal with the changes that have already taken place.
In Newburyport and elsewhere, officials are worried that rising sea levels and storms will push the Merrimack River over its banks, imperiling the water supply.
Officials are forced to make sure the new New England weather isn’t having an adverse impact on already vulnerable communities. And it requires planning and investment on the part of municipal leaders, as well as buy-in on the part of the public.
Consider Salem’s Point, a largely Hispanic and Latino neighborhood on the southern edge of downtown. A 72% majority of the neighborhood’s population identifies as a racial or ethnic minority, compared to 31% throughout Salem. It has nearly twice as many apartments among its housing units as the rest of the city, and its average income is $30,000 per year, compared to $69,000 city-wide, according to Resilient Together, a collaboration between officials in Salem and neighboring Beverly.
And it has more dangerously hot days than other parts of the city.
“The Point is already one of the hottest areas in Salem,” Nasser Brahim, a senior climate resiliency specialist with Woods Hole Group, said earlier this year. “The Point has a lot of pavement. It has a lot of dark roofs. ... Some roofs have been painted white, but there are less trees because of the density, less green areas to cool things down.
“On an average (on an) extremely hot day on the North Shore, it’s even hotter in The Point,” Brahim said during a January presentation arranged by Resilient Together.
That has certainly proven true this summer. And there are real impacts. Hotter days mean more air pollution and related respiratory issues. Air conditioners run longer, putting pressure on the power grid and leading to more frequent power outages.
The city can help mitigate some of that damage by adding more green spaces and permeable road and parking surfaces to the area, and offering grants to help homeowners and apartment owners in the neighborhood retrofit their homes. Most importantly, it can make sure the residents of the Point have a real voice in crafting solutions.
It’s an approach that is increasingly being taken in other communities across the region. In Gloucester, for example, the city is seeking feedback on its own climate action and resilience plan.
“Climate change is here,” Mayor Greg Verga said. “Sea levels are 8 inches higher than just a few years ago and the threat to our city’s vital infrastructure from flooding and extreme weather escalates each year.”
The city is looking for feedback from the public on the plan, which was crafted over the course of the past year with the help of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the city’s Clean Energy Commission.
It’s a wise path to take. Community input is essential to mitigating climate change. And everyone needs to be part of the conversation.
