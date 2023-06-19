Nobody can blame Caroline Pineau for being angry.
Pineau , the owner of Stem, a marijuana dispensary in downtown Haverhill, hammered the city in an Eagle-Tribune story last Thursday for the way she’s been unfairly targeted by having to pay outrageously high “impact fees,” while other dispensaries in the city are holding off on making their payments or are way behind.
Pineau’s predicament, which may be exacerbated by a lawsuit concerning impact fees that she filed against the city, is emblematic of a larger problem across the commonwealth. That due, in large part, to the way marijuana laws were written after voters approved a ballot question making its sale for recreational purposes legal.
The law included the creation of HCAs, or Host Community Agreements, giving municipalities a lot of leeway in charging fees and taxes for doing business with pot shops. Perhaps the most controversial is the use of “impact fees” to offset extra costs incurred by cities and towns due to the opening of a marijuana shop. It’s a little unclear what lawmakers thought might happen when a marijuana shop opened up in a place like downtown Haverhill. Did they think it was going to be overrun by an invasion of zombies, with stoned-out people wandering the streets in a haze of pot smoke, stealing brownies from local bakeries? Did they fear that pot smokers would unleash a torrent of laughter upon the citizens of their towns?
Clearly not. What some cities and towns thought, Haverhill in particular, was that they could balance their budgets on the backs of pot shops, which as predicted are very profitable. Impact fees were meant to pay for the cost of extra police patrols to conduct traffic around marijuana shops. The money could also be used to install traffic lights or improve sidewalks in the vicinity of the shops.
Instead, the money from pot fees goes into the general fund and nobody knows how the city is using it. For all taxpayers know, it could be used to pay raises for teachers, or fix potholes in residential neighborhoods, or hire new firefighters.
So it seems quite logical that Pineau would feel like she is getting picked on by City Hall.
She is up to date with her impact fee payments, having made three payments totaling about $887,000. Meanwhile, according to Thursday’s story by reporter Mike LaBella, CNA Stores on River Street has paid the city $176,864, Full Harvest Moonz on Plaistow Road has paid $314,246, and Mello, on Amesbury Road, has not made any payments.
“I find it stunning that the one Haverhill cannabis business forced to make all of its impact fee payments — without any evidence provided by the city of actual impacts — is also the city’s only locally owned business and its only economic empowerment operator,” Pineau told LaBella. “How can the city possibly justify this blatant double standard?”
How indeed, Mr. Mayor?
She poses that it’s all about revenge.
“Are we being punished by the city because of our legal action?” she asked. “I find it troubling and ironic that the other businesses are benefitting from our battle without helping us fight it. Forcing one business to make all its payments while letting others off the hook is incredibly unfair and utterly inexcusable. I think I’m perfectly justified as a Haverhill resident with the only locally owned cannabis business to demand that the city explain this discriminatory policy.”
When asked if this is a double-standard, City Solicitor Bill Cox said only that they are willing to sit down with Pineau to discuss a possible new agreement.
The city had better think fast, because the CCC, or Cannabis Control Commission, is scheduled to issue new guidelines on local impact fees and host agreements, and things look bleak for municipalities.
Robert DiFazio, who operates CNA Stores in Haverhill and Amesbury, said Boston returned all its impact fees, Amesbury has suspended fees until the CCC issues new guidelines, and he put his second payment for Haverhill in escrow.
“I don’t think the city of Haverhill wants to take our money only to pay us back like Boston did to its cannabis operators,” he said.
