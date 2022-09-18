Commuters are no doubt breathing sighs of relief with the news that the MBTA’s Orange Line will reopen Monday after being shut down for a month for long-overdue repairs. There is, however, still much work to be done before the subway and commuter rail system can be considered safe and reliable.
Meanwhile, there is another transportation crisis looming in the state, this one, like the T, also the product of years of neglect and delayed maintenance.
A report from the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center revealed that 644 Massachusetts bridges are considered to be structurally deficient by the state Department of Transportation. According to the policy center, that means one in 12 bridges in the state is deficient, meaning it has at least on major component that had serious problems and was in need of repair or replacement. An average of 11% of the state’s daily vehicle bridge crossings are over structurally deficient bridges, according to the report.
“The Orange Line isn’t Massachusetts’ only infrastructure with serious problems of deferred maintenance,” said Phineas Baxandall, senior analyst at MassBudget and co-author of the report. “Every one of these bridges is important. They should remain safe, open to traffic, and well maintained.”
It is clear the state, its coffers flush with cash, must reprioritize the repair and replacement of these structures.
The poor condition of Massachusetts’ bridges (more than 12% of the state’s bridges fail to meet national standards, about three times the national average) has triggered more federal oversight. Under federal law, states with more than a 10 percent bridge deck area of National Highway System bridges in poor (structurally deficient) condition are subject to this restriction.
The neglect comes at a cost.
Just ask the residents of Beverly’s Ryal Side neighborhood, where in June the state abruptly closed the Hall-Whitaker Bridge over the Bass River, saying it was no longer safe for cars and trucks.
The closure severed a major link between the Ryal Side section of the city and the downtown.
The change has caused traffic backups and sent traffic onto once-quiet side streets.
“Kids have almost been hit,” Ryal Side resident Keri Archibald said at a community meeting this summer. “We need to do something about this neighborhood.”
Fire Chief Peter O’Connor said the bridge closure will add two minutes to response times in some locations.
“I don’t like to see response times going in the opposite direction,” he said.
Some bridges, while not closed, carry weight restrictions.
“This creates problems for communities, as well as for truck drivers,” the budget center wrote in its report. “When heavy trucks can’t pass on the most direct route over a river, for instance, they must drive a longer, less direct route. As a result, commerce is slowed, time is wasted in traffic congestion, additional fuel is burned, and trucks sometimes end up driving through residential areas they would otherwise avoid.”
The solution is straightforward — the state needs to step up its investment in repairing and replacing the aging structures (The average structurally deficient bridge is 73 years old, according to the budget center.).
We’ve been here before.
Following the collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis — in which 13 people died and another 135 were injured, the Massachusetts Legislature approved $3 billion to bring bridges up to code within eight years. The project largely worked. In 2008, there were 543 structurally deficient bridges, with a total of 700 expected by 2016 if no work was done. By 2018, the number of deficient bridges had dropped to 405.
Now, the number is rising again.
It’s time to get back to work.
