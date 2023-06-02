The COVID-19 pandemic may have ended, but the sharp increase in food insecurity it ushered in has not. In fact, it is getting worse.
A new report released this week by the Greater Boston Food Bank revealed that 1.8 million adults – or 33% of the state’s population – reported suffering from household food insecurity in 2022. For many, the report said, it is a chronic problem, with one in three people running out of food, or money to buy food, every month.
What’s worse, 20% of households surveyed by the food bank reported experiencing “very low food security,” defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a situation in which the “eating patterns of one or more household members were disrupted and their food intake reduced, at least some time during the year, because they could not afford enough food.”
If the report seems familiar, it’s because it echoes similar studies from earlier this year, and in the less recent past. Massachusetts has struggled with food insecurity for years, among a wide range of populations and demographics, and somehow the problem is only increasing. It is at once a crisis, a tragedy and a failure of leadership.
“The data is the data is the data,” Catherine D’Amato, the food bank’s chief executive, told The Boston Globe. “It doesn’t lie, and that’s what’s most profound for a state the size of Massachustts. We’re a small state with really good resources (and) places people want to come. The best healthcare, the best colleges, the best everything. Why are we not the best food-secure state?”
It’s a good question, and one our leaders have not been able to answer.
In fact, there’s evidence the problem will only get even worse as pandemic-era boosts in aid to struggling families lapse, even as the cost of housing rises and inflation pushes grocery costs higher.
“The end of the pandemic public health emergency relief benefits may lead to household spending trade-offs and a higher reliance on food distribution programs like pantries, especially for those at greatest risk,” the report notes. “For example, many households reported buying the cheapest food available or watering down food or infant formula.”
And remember, this trend developed before the end of pandemic aid. Expanded federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits ended in April. Gov. Maura Healey used state money to help fill the gap with a modest $60 a month, but even that small gesture will end June 2.
In its report, the food bank offers a strong menu of solutions that goes beyond simply restoring emergency funding. At the top of the list:
Making school meals for all permanent;
Adequately funding the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program, which supports the work of food pantries across the state;
Streamlining public benefit program applications to make it easier for people to quickly get the help they need;
Listening to those in need of service and prioritizing “the recommendations and voices of those with lived experiences of food insecurity;” and
Working more closely with healthcare organizations and other community partners to “increase public awareness of food insecurity, maximize enrollment, and decrease stigma in accessing state and federal benefits.”
None of these solutions are groundbreaking. It’s simply good government. As the food insecurity crisis continues to deepen, there’s no excuse not to put them to work.
