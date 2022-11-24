We’ve all been talking a lot about “cost” in the days heading up to Thanksgiving this year.
We talk about how much we’ll have to spend for the family feast. The American Farm Bureau Federation said the average cost of a “classic” Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is $64.05 this year. That’s $10.74, or 20%, higher than last year. (And we challenge anyone on the North Shore or Merrimack Valley to feed 10 people for $64.05 at any time of the year, let alone the holidays.)
We talk about how much it will cost to drive or fly to see our loved ones. About 54.6 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this week, according to AAA. That’s in line with pre-pandemic levels. Gas prices, meanwhile, are hovering around $3.75 a gallon, 30 cents or so higher than this time last year. And the cost of an average plane ticket is up around 30% over 2021.
We talk about how much time it’s going to take us to get anywhere, with the roads clogged with cars – again, back to pre-COVID levels – and airports stuffed with passengers waiting out delays.
Yet as we arise on this Thanksgiving morning, most of us realize we have much for which to be thankful.
We have shelter. Food is abundant. We have somewhere to watch the game, surrounded by family and friends.
Sadly, however, that is not the case for everyone. Too many of our neighbors still suffer from food insecurity.
Almost a third of Massachusetts adults experienced food insecurity last year, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank. For adults living in households with children, the rates approached 40%
So our comfort and thankfulness should be accompanied by a feeling of obligation, a sense of duty. Not all of us are so fortunate to have shelter and a full table. Too many of us are hungry.
“We’ve seen triple the volume since the pandemic started,” said Gianna Langis, director of development for Citizen’s Inn and its pantry Haven from Hunger in Peabody. “Prior to the pandemic, in February of 2020, we were doing 450 households a month. That number is now approximately 1,100 a month.”
It is a jarring juxtaposition. Food is abundant, yet food insecurity is on the rise.
Gloucester’s Open Door, for example, has seen a 31% increase in demand for food and a 21% rise in requests for Thanksgiving baskets.
To be sure, there are many organizations working hard across the region to make sure all families have access to a holiday meal. But as we all enjoy our largess, we should make room in our hearts and our plans for those whose need for assistance extends past the holidays.
“Long after the holiday dust settles, people who are feeling the pinch in the pocketbook when they go to the grocery store or fill up their gas tank, they’ll still feel the pinch,” said Julie LaFontaine, the Open Door’s executive director. “There’s a lot of focus on the holidays, and yet we have a community that cares for its own, and people are very supportive throughout the year. It’s important for us to keep the conversation going.”
To find a local food pantry to make a donation – or a request for help – start here: https://www.mass.gov/how-to/find-a-local-food-bank.
