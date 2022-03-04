There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but coming to a city or town near you, there may soon be such a thing as free bus rides.
Using federal COVID pandemic relief money, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is offering free service for the next two years.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are considering several proposals that would either require free bus service on the MBTA or a study to gauge its costs and benefits, Statehouse reporter Christian Wade wrote in recent editions of the newspaper. The T has made several Boston bus routes free for the next two years as part of a pilot project testing the impact on travel times, reliability and ridership.
T officials say making the entire system free would cost $60 million a year, Wade reported.
Other regional bus lines, such as the Cape Ann Transit Authority, or CATA, should also consider offering free bus service. Many other states offer free public transit in congested areas, particularly around colleges and universities. Many European cities have been offering free public transit for years.
Lawmakers representing the region back the MVRTA’s decision to make bus rides free, and say it will improve the lives of thousands of people.
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said public transit is a lifeline for many low-income residents to get to work and school and to do their shopping. He said lifting fares will help people living on the margins keep more of their money.
“Low-income residents are especially reliant on these local bus routes and removing fares is one more way we can provide families with financial relief and help them get to their jobs and other obligations,” Vargas said. “It will also increase ridership long-term, which is necessary for a robust economy.”
Other regional transit agencies are also providing free bus service.
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority tapped into federal pandemic relief funds to provide fare-free bus service on all of its routes last year.
Several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, are debating zero-fare public transportation, Wade reported.
In Congress, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Ed Markey have filed a $5 billion proposal to provide grants to help public transit systems offer free rides.
While the cost is high, the benefits potentially far outweigh the costs. The most obvious benefit is for consumers who are looking to save costs. Recently, inflation has been eating up more families’ weekly and monthly budgets, so any savings is a good thing.
Proponents also point out that free bus service, offered on a large scale, could also ease congestion, particularly in the Boston area. Not everyone lives near a T station, so having buses to fall back on rather than having to drive would reduce the number of cars on the roadways. That, in turn, would improve air quality, as fewer cars mean less hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide in the air. Regional health would clearly benefit, potentially reducing asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, and other lung or heart diseases.
With all of the federal aid coming in, cities and towns, along with their residents, should call, text or email their regional transportation providers and urge them to start offering free bus service. It’s an idea whose time has come and which could help everyone living in the North of Boston region.