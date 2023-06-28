It almost makes too much sense: Individuals convicted of federal felony charges should not be able to work as lobbyists in Massachusetts for 10 years.
There are very few people who think it’s a good idea to give lobbyist-felons access to the halls of power on Beacon Hill. The question that remains, however, is whether those people will support a common-sense move to close a gaping and embarrassing loophole in Massachusetts law.
Secretary of State William Galvin is behind a proposed bill that would expand a state statute “automatically” disqualifying people convicted of certain state crimes from registering as lobbyists to include those people convicted of federal offenses.
That’s right. You can be barred for being convicted of a state crime, but not a federal one.
It’s a loophole wider than the Sumner Tunnel, and one former House Speaker Sal DiMasi drove right through with help from the Supreme Judicial Court.
DiMasi was found guilty of federal fraud, conspiracy and fraud charges in 2011 for using his position as speaker to award lucrative state contracts to a firm in exchange for $65,000 in illicit payments. He was sentenced to eight years in prison but was released in 2016 after a cancer diagnosis.
Citing state ethics laws, Galvin blocked DiMasi from registering as a Beacon Hill lobbyist in 2019; DiMasi promptly sued. A Suffolk County Superior Court judge ruled in 2020 that the law applied only to state crimes, and the Supreme Judicial Court affirmed that decision in January of this year.
While DiMasi has since passed the 10-year period, in any event the statute still stands. DiMasi argues that he has paid his debt to society. That may be true, but it doesn’t mean he should be influencing state laws and regulations. A school bus driver convicted of driving while intoxicated may have paid their debt to society after serving the sentence, but it doesn’t mean that person should then be rehired as a school bus driver.
“The only way to fix the problem is to update the statute, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Galvin, whose office oversees the lobbyist registration process. “You don’t want people who have been engaged in such conduct being paid to affect public policy.”
Sadly, that is a sad Beacon Hill tradition. DiMasi’s two immediate predecessors as House speaker, Charles Flaherty and Thomas Finneran, have also been convicted of federal felony charges and are still walking the halls of power as registered lobbyists.
Is this good government? To break the public trust and somehow be rewarded with lucrative lobbying contracts?
A proposal by state Rep. Ryan Fattman, R-Webster, would go a step further than the one backed by Galvin. It would permanently ban anyone who has been convicted of state or federal crimes from registering as a lobbyist.
Of course, the fact that Fattman is a Republican in a state where Democrats hold the House, the Senate and the governor’s office means his proposal isn’t going anywhere.
But the fact that Galvin is a Democrat means little in this debate. DiMasi, Flaherty and Finneran are all Democrats, and there are dozens of representatives and senators on Beacon Hill already lining up a move into lobbying. Why upset that lucrative applecart? Better to stay in the shadows and let the bill die a quiet death.
“It’s one of those things where nobody’s likely to stand up and oppose it,” Galvin said. “But the question is whether it will have enough support to pass.”
