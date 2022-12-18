Wanna bet?
They’re simple words, ones you probably hear often: “How sure are you? Are you willing to put money on it?”
Generally that’s a rhetorical question, but in Massachusetts legal sports betting is about to become reality.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada, paving the way for wagers on games.
Since then, 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports. But Massachusetts was slow to get on board. For years, the state’s legislators fumbled the ball, butting heads on proposals despite Gov. Charlie Baker’s support of sports betting. They weren’t doing the state any favors, either, as residents missed out on the benefits of a massive tax influx.
Finally this past August, legislators approved a bill allowing Massachusetts to get in on the game. They authorized sports wagering and Gov. Baker signed the bill into law.
Under the plan, sports betting will be regulated by the state Gaming Commission, and operators taxed 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers. Operators also will be required to pay a licensing fee of $5 million, which must be renewed every five years.
So when can you get in on the action? The Gaming Commission voted to set “late January” as the tentative starting date to authorize bettors to place wagers at the casinos in Boston and Springfield, and the Plainville slots parlor, as part of the first round of licensing.
For mobile betting operations that accept online wagers, the tentative start date for awarding licenses is early March.
We’ll be ready.
The Eagle-Tribune and its sister daily publications at North of Boston Media Group are launching North of Boston Bets, a resource that gives participants all the information and entertainment they can handle as it relates to sports betting and fantasy sports.
And while online wagering is a ways off — again, likely in March — we’ve already begun providing great content in print and on our websites. You can access it through our drop-down menu in the Sports section on our website by clicking “sports betting,” or by visiting www.NorthOfBostonBets.com. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you’ll never miss a tip or a story as we post new and up-to-date information throughout the day.
We’ve partnered with betting experts Home Field Sports to bring this content to our readers. We’ll have the newest lines from local sportsbooks early every week of every season, then track how they change throughout the week so that you get top value for your picks.
You really want to bet? Then take on sports betting aficionado James Carville, who will make his favorite picks weekly during football season. Columnists Jeff Duncan, Rod Walker, Scott Rabalais and other betting experts report and write commentary on the NFL, NHL, NBA and college leagues. They, too, make their informed picks weekly.
For those new to the game, we feature “Sports Betting 101,” which explains the basics, including a glossary of common terms. And for the more experienced, there’s statistical information and trends to track.
Sports betting news you can use. Great sports personalities. A daily newsletter. Pick ‘em contests. It’s all at North of Boston Bets.
So whether you’re a seasoned veteran from past trips to Las Vegas, or a sports betting newbie; a daily bettor or a careful player who waits for the right wager to appear, North of Boston Bets — hosted by your trusted local news source — is the right place for you.
Wanna bet?
If gambling is causing a problem in your life we encourage you to ask questions. Call or text 1-800-522-4700.
