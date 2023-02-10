Two recent news reports highlight the increasing conflict between man and beast, not out in the wild but a mere stone’s throw from your local suburban cul de sac.
First, there are visitors to the Parker River Wildlife Refuge who are making it more difficult for everyone else to enjoy one of the region’s outdoor gems and putting wildlife in peril.
Refuge project leader Matthew Hillman told the Newburyport Daily News last week that he and his staff had seen some “disturbing behavior from the public over the past month or so.”
The refuge has long been a popular spot for animal lovers and photography buffs, Hillman said. And that is becoming a problem. Too much traffic – and too little self awareness on the part of visitors – has forced the refuge to close an hour earlier, at 4 p.m., in an effort to protect its wildlife.
“A lot of this has to do with the very watchable wildlife that we have here on the refuge,” he said. “Specifically, a pair of barred owls and also coyotes. They’re very visible and are active during the daylight hours, which makes for great photography opportunities. But we have a couple of problems associated with that.”
For one, man and beast are getting a little too close.
The two barred owls have taken to roadside hunting in search of prey, Friends of the Parker River Wildlife refuge board president Dan Graovac said.
“These are young owls and that makes them very accessible for photographers,” Graovac said. “But some people end up staying for hours on end and track every move the bird makes. Then they go into protected areas.”
One young owl was recently struck and injured by a car.
“We have people who are using their large telephoto lenses and their binoculars, and we’re finding that people are actually standing in the middle of the roadway,” Hillman said. “They’re blocking the lane of traffic, trying to get their perfect photos of these animals. We’re really trying to promote responsible photography and that type of behavior is really not something that we can tolerate.”
Closing the preserve an hour earlier gives the animals some peace during a prime hunting and feeding time.
The refuge plans to ramp up staffing this spring and summer to better handle the large crowds, but for now, the gates must close early. Here’s hoping humans decide to behave better.
“Give them some peace,” meanwhile, would be poor advice for anyone dealing with the suburban coyote problem.
“Whenever you see a coyote in your yard, you should aggressively haze it by physically chasing it out of the yard, spraying it with a hose, making loud noises by banging pots and pans, or blowing an air horn, and throwing small objects like a tennis ball with the intent to frighten, not injure,” MassWildlife officials wrote in their most recent newsletter.
“Repeated hazing helps teach coyotes they are not welcome in your yard, similar to how coyotes naturally chase other coyotes out of their own territories,” MassWildlife wrote. “The more people in a community that haze coyotes, the more effective it will be in making them avoid people.”
Of course, there is much more that residents can do to keep coyotes out of suburban spaces, including making sure trash cans are securely covered, and keeping small pets inside.
