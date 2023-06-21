The details are like something out of an especially prurient and far-fetched episode of “Law and Order.” An employee at a respected university is charged with stealing body parts from cadavers donated for medical and scientific research, then selling them on a macabre black market.
This, however, is fact, not fiction. And the scheme rekindled grief for families across the region and across the country, and raised lingering questions about the oversight of the research process at one of the world’s most distinguished universities.
Family members whose relatives donated remains were desecrated deserve answers. So does the public, as the affair calls into question the reach and effectiveness of government oversight of donation programs.
Prosecutors allege Cedric Lodge, the manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, stole dissected portions of cadavers that had been donated to the school, taking remains home to New Hampshire. Lodge then sold them through the mail to clients across the country.
Lodge, 55, is also accused of allowing buyers to come to the morgue to choose what parts they wanted to buy. The remains included heads, brains, skin and bones.
Four other people were indicted in relation to the scheme, which prosecutors say ran from 2018 to early this year, including 44-year-old Katrina Maclean of Salem, Mass., owner of “Kat’s Creepy Creations” in Peabody.
The indictment outlines a series of transactions between Lodge and Maclean, including the purchase of two dissected faces in October of 2020. The indictment also cites a transaction where Maclean is said to have sold human skin to a Pennsylvania man who tanned it to create leather.
“Some crimes defy understanding,” U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing.”
Had the families sent their loved ones’ remains to a mortuary or crematorium, their disposal would have been subject to state and federal regulation and oversight. But there is no system overseeing medical schools, which operate largely on the honor system.
As we have learned, that system is not adequate.
“There is no legal organization currently that is coming in doing inspections like you would see at a crematory or funeral home,” James Reed, director of the anatomy lab at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine, told The Boston Globe. “I would love for that to happen.
Geisel described a system of checks and balances Dartmouth uses to safeguard donated remains, including “multiple layers of oversight.” Other medical schools use similar safeguards.
Harvard, meanwhile, has yet to explain how Lodge could take remains home to be sold, or bring “customers” on campus to shop.
In a statement to the medical school community, Harvard leadership said investigators believe Lodge acted alone, without the knowledge of anyone else at the university, calling his actions a “betrayal.”
That may be true. But the statement also shines a light on the failure of leadership – relying on one person to manage all crucial aspects of the program. It was a system ripe for mismanagement and malfeasance.
Now, the medical school is faced with the arduous task of rebuilding trust. The first, most important step in that journey is to provide families with the answers they need and deserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.