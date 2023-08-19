Massachusetts has a shortage of workers for thousands of jobs.
Massachusetts also has an abundance of immigrants – some of whom have been here for several months, even years – who are both willing to work and qualified to do so.
So what’s the hold-up?
In large part, it’s the snarl of federal red tape that is making it increasingly difficult for new arrivals to the country to get permission to work.
The federal work authorization process for immigrants has become so bogged down with inefficiency, said Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, that those looking for work have run into “incredibly long waits” lasting 10 months or more.
“Addressing processing delays will ensure that work-eligible newcomers will become self-sufficient as soon as possible and not be forced to rely on state resources,” Campbell and 17 other state attorneys general wrote in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this week.
“We therefore urge immediate action to ensure work authorization for new arrivals to help meet our workforce needs, conserve safety net resources for the most vulnerable in our states, and provide our newcomers the opportunity to contribute to the country in which they have sought refuge,” they continued.
Campbell is right. One way for the Biden administration to address the immigration crisis in the United States is to make it easier for people to find and hold jobs when they get here.
Let’s dispel a few myths while we’re here.
The first, which gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, was that people simply didn’t want to work, and would rather sit home and collect unemployment than work.
Not true. The most recent statistics from Massachusetts – released just Friday – show record employment. The jobless rate hit 2.5% in July, down 0.1% from the previous month. The national rate for July was 3.5%.
Employers have struggled to fill jobs not because people don’t want to work but because there aren’t enough people to work. And immigrants aren’t “taking our jobs.” Rather, they’re being kept from jobs employers of all sizes are desperate to fill.
“The vast majority of new arrivals in recent months – like many who have come before them – want nothing more than an opportunity to work, and many of our businesses are eager to hire additional workers,” Campbell and her fellow attorneys general said in their letter.
The state economy grows as these businesses grow, and they can’t do it without hiring more workers.
Allowing new arrivals to work – and pay taxes – while their immigration status is being worked out also saves taxpayers money, Campbell and other state officials noted. This is especially true now, as the state’s emergency shelter system is overburdened with nearly 5,600 families, more than 1,800 living in converted hotels and motels.
It should go without saying that these families do not want to remain in the system. It’s not why they’ve come here.
“I think what we need to do is continue to push the Biden administration for work authorization; we need a streamlined and expedited process for getting people to work,” Gov. Maura Healey told WBUR earlier this month. “We had an offer when we put families at Joint Base Cape Cod, we had employers begging to send up a bus to get people, to bring them back to the Cape to work, to put them to work. The numbers that we’re seeing right now are unsustainable unless we figure out a way – the federal government really needs to act here.”
The action Healey and the attorneys general are looking for is common sense: allowing people who are paroled into the United States to work while their work applications are pending, automatically renewing their permits when their immigration status is renewed, and providing access to online fee waivers to avoid “the more arduous and slow paper application process.”
Massachusetts businesses need people willing to work. There are people in Massachusetts desperate to work. Let’s break down the barriers keeping them apart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.