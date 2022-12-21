Finally, hazing resulted in criminal charges. In Essex County, that’s long overdue.
Haverhill High School head football coach Timothy O’Connor, assistant coach Michael Kwegyir-Attah and student-athlete Jesse Rodriguez were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Haverhill District Court on multiple charges stemming from several incidents.
O’Connor, 48, is charged with intimidating a witness and failure to comply with his duties as a mandated reporter, as well as one count of failure to report hazing.
Kwegyir-Attah, 27, is charged with intimidating a witness and failure to comply with his duties as a mandated reporter.
Rodriguez, 18 and a member of the football team, is charged with three counts each of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older, assault and battery, and hazing.
The charges — brought by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office — are the result of an investigation that began with local police. A spokesperson for Blodgett said Haverhill police also are seeking charges against five juveniles.
Investigators said during the arraignment Tuesday that they obtained three videos — each showing a separate hazing, according to a story Wednesday by staff writers Angelina Berube and Breanna Edelstein.
The videos show three victims, all minors, targeted between August and October.
In one of the videos, O’Connor could be heard saying, “Hey,” in a supposed effort to stop the violence. Prosecutors said that was proof he was aware of what was happening, something he previously denied.
One of the victims told police that Kewgyir-Attah gave him a ride home, and advised him during the trip to not tell his parents what happened.
Rodriguez was identified in all three videos, wearing just his underwear in one and performing a lewd act in another.
The disturbing information, the heinous videos, and the alleged attempted cover-up are nothing new.
Hazing has been around for years. An incident dating back to 2019-20 in Danvers resulted in an investigation by Attorney General Maura Healey, wholesale changes in the way Danvers addresses reports of hazing, and the dismissal or resignation of several members of the staff and administration of the school district.
Healey’s report showed that hazing on the Danvers hockey team wasn’t isolated to just one or two incidents, but was part of a larger culture of violence and cover-ups.
What it did not result in were charges against any members of the coaching staff or the players themselves.
That’s the key difference in this case: Finally, someone is being held accountable. It’s really the only way to stop this kind of violence in the future.
While O’Connor, Kwegyir-Attah and Rodriguez deny the charges — and remain innocent until proven guilty — it’s telling that the coaches seem to have been more concerned about the existence of the videos, or that parents might find out about them, rather than the three young victims.
“These phones will be your downfall,” O’Connor allegedly told Haverhill team members after the videos became public.
Talk about missing the point.
Let’s ask ourselves what’s really most important here: Is it the potential fallout on the coaches and the accused player? Or is it the trauma induced upon three victims? Their lives will be forever changed in ways that facing criminal charges can’t compare. Trauma is long lasting, difficult to overcome — a ferocious burden.
And with Blodgett on his way out, it’s imperative that incoming District Attorney Paul Tucker stay the course with vigor.
To be sure, Tucker must go hard at hazing to send a strong, unwavering message: This will not be tolerated.
