During the 2020 campaign, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey vowed to usher in a new era of transparency and accountability in her offices, promising more openness “than ever before.”
She was lauded in these pages and on both sides of the aisle on Beacon Hill for her reformist attitude.
“Hopefully, this will mark the dawn of a new era of government transparency in the commonwealth,” Mary Connaughton, director of government transparency for the Pioneer Institute think tank, remarked shortly after Healey’s inauguration.
The new governor’s promise, unfortunately, didn’t last long beyond her inaugural address. The Democrat quickly adopted the attitude of her predecessors – Democrat and Republican alike – when it comes to transparency: The public’s business is, well, none of the public’s business.
The latest example is Healey’s refusal to release records related to her administration’s efforts to stockpile abortion drugs following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
State House News Service requested the records in an effort to shed light on the administration’s efforts to secure the medication mifepristone, as well as the timing of those efforts and their coordination with other agencies.
The public certainly has an interest in knowing how its government works, especially in crucial times.
Healey’s office apparently disagrees, refusing to release several key documents that would have outlined the governor’s efforts.
The News Service, through a public records request, sought access to any emails mentioning the drug, mifepristone, between April 1 and April 10 of this year sent or received by Healey and three of her top lieutenants.
As the News Service reported, “The gap in the records that the governor’s office was willing to release leads to a gap in the publicly visible timeline, and Healey’s voice is absent from the less than 50 emails made available.”
What was your governor doing? That’s not your concern, apparently.
Earlier this year, the Healey administration refused to release copies of sexual harassment complaints filed with the governors office in the past five years, and rejected a request for settlement or severance agreements involving members of the governor’s office during the same period of time.
Healey has also rejected requests from the Boston Globe for copies of emails and phone calls from the early days of her administration.
“Gov. Healey has the opportunity to bring transparency to her office like she promised she would,” Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, told WBUR earlier this year. “But it’s becoming more clear with every records denial, that she doesn’t have any intention of doing so.”
The people she represents are sadly left with little recourse. Massachusetts is one of the few states in the country where the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judiciary all claim blanket exemption from the public records law.
That law was overhauled in 2016 to improve citizen access to information and make it more difficult for state and local governments to work in secret. But the Legislature decided to leave its own exemption intact, as well as those for the governor’s office and courts.
State Sen. Jamie Eldridge has filed a bill that would bring the governor’s office under the public records law. While campaigning for governor, Healey said she would support the effort, but it’s been nothing but crickets since her swearing in.
It’s a far cry from the new era we were promised with the ushering in of a new administration.
