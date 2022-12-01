“We’re going to lose a whole generation to this,” said Karen McGravey-Gajera, whose daughter, Emma McGravey-Gajera, 25, died of an opioid overdose earlier this fall.
The grieving Methuen mother was not exaggerating.
According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020.
Opioid-related overdoses killed 2,290 people in Massachusetts last year, an 8.8% increase from the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health. Fentanyl was present in 93% of the deaths where a toxicology report was available. And over the past five years, more than 10,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the Bay State, public health data shows.
New Hampshire, meanwhile, showed a glimmer of hope, as over the last five years the number of opioid-related overdoses has dropped steadily, from 420 in 2018 to 323 during the year-long period of May 2021 to May 2022.
Clearly, the nation — and the region — still are in the grips of an opioid epidemic. As Karen McGravey-Gajera recounted to Eagle-Tribune staff reporter Breanna Edelstein in an Oct. 20 story, “Following a celebration of life on what would have been Emma’s 25th birthday, the McGravey-Gajera family believes there’s a message to be gleaned: ‘The opioid epidemic is not over. People have this vision of the type of person who dies of an overdose, a junkie. And that wasn’t my daughter. But here we are.’”
Recently, Attorney General Maura Healey, now governor-elect, announced another windfall of money from settlements with pharmaceutical firms. Massachusetts will receive $130 million as part of a multi-state settlement with two pharmaceutical firms over their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
The deal will require drug makers Teva and Allergan to pay more than $6.6 billion over the next seven to 13 years to settle lawsuits filed by states and local governments claiming that they contributed to a wave of addiction.
“These settlements require them to pay for the treatment, recovery, and support services that families need, change their business practices, and turn over millions of internal documents for the public to see,” Healey, who takes over as the state’s governor in January, said in a statement.
That’s on top of $61 million from Walmart, millions more from Johnson & Johnson, and $110 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.
Some 60% will be deposited in the state’s opioid recovery fund, while the remainder will be distributed to cities and towns, Statehouse reporter Christian Wade wrote in a story this week.
New Hampshire is getting sizable settlements as well from the pharmaceutical industry.
Healey is to be congratulated on her efforts on behalf of victims of scurrilous practices by the industry, which over-subscribed painkillers, getting millions of people addicted to Oxycontin. These people later turned to cheaper heroin, now often laced with fentanyl.
Healey’s transition team, made up of dozens of people from across a wide spectrum, includes a subcommittee called “Safe and Healthy Communities for All Ages.” Part of the mandate of that committee will be to focus on “mental health support and substance abuse recovery services.”
It is heartening to see that Healey has included substance abuse recovery as one element of her transition. And Gov. Charlie Baker has also done a good job of keeping the issue front and center.
But with the amount of money coming in from these settlements, and the number of people who continue to die as a result of the opioid epidemic, it might be time for Healey to appoint a cabinet-level position of “Opioid Czar,” or something akin to a point person in the war against the opioid epidemic.
There’s no time to waste. The very survival of a generation depends on it.
