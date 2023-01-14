Gov. Maura Healey hit the ground running.
In her first week in office — and even before taking office — she pledged to hire 1,000 new employees at the MBTA, open up gubernatorial records to the public and the press, and hire a climate czar to ensure that state policies under her administration line up with the goal of reducing the state’s carbon footprint.
As a Democrat, Healey’s proposals may seem like natural outgrowths of her political philosophy. But the former Massachusetts attorney general has taken things beyond simple right-wing or left-wing issues.
Hiring new employees at the MBTA seems like a good plan no matter what. The devil, of course, will be in the details as that proposal gets implemented. There are serious institutional problems with the MBTA, in addition to a lack of staffing.
Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, told North of Boston Media Group Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, “There’s no one silver bullet. It’s not just more money, more staff or oversight.”
And Pioneer Institute spokesman Chris Sinacola told Wade, “The T has already put on a full-court press, reaching out across the region, offering hiring incentives and higher salaries — even as T salaries are already among the nation’s highest. And the Authority’s benefits are generous, and pensions lavish to the point of nearly bankrupting the system.”
In other words, simply hiring more people — even if it is possible — isn’t the only answer. Healey knows this. The question is how she will go about it.
Also recently, Healey said her administration will no longer keep secrets from the public and the press, as allowed under the state’s weak public records law.
She has said she would also support legislation to lift records exemptions for the state Legislature and courts, Wade reported.
Massachusetts is the only state in the country where the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judiciary all claim that they are exempt from the public records law. This has led open government groups to consistently label its First Amendment protections the weakest in the nation.
In December, a coalition of newspapers and open government groups called on then Gov.-elect Healey not to claim the public records law exemption and asked her to file legislation to make all three branches of government subject to records law.
Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, said he welcomes Healeys pledges to bring more transparency to Beacon Hill.
“She could have easily just fallen in line with previous governors and claimed the exemption,” he said. “But she’s not doing that, and deserves credit for it.”
The devil’s in the details on that policy change, as well.
Last month, before being sworn in as governor, Healey announced she would appoint Melissa Hoffer — currently the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s principal deputy general — as the state’s first “climate chief.”
Healey followed up that pledge by issuing an executive order on her first day in office establishing the first-in-the-nation cabinet-level position.
Hoffer, who also served as chief of the Energy and Environment Bureau at the Attorney General’s Office, will be responsible for driving climate policy across executive department agencies under Healey’s control and ensuring climate change is considered in all relevant decision-making, according to a Jan. 6 Associated Press story.
The executive order also creates an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the governor’s office.
“It is our greatest challenge,” Healey said of the threat posed by climate change. “But it is also our greatest opportunity. Massachusetts can and will be a global leader in the fight against climate change.”
Healey, who gave very few policy specifics during the campaign, seems to be coming out of her shell. And with that, she’s making some great, big-picture policy statements. Now, we’ll just have to see if she can work with the Legislature, the unions and other stakeholders to make change happen.
