A coalition of municipal leaders, environmental groups, scientists and alternative energy companies penned a letter this week urging Gov. Maura Healey to ramp up the state’s goal of putting more solar panels on more residential and commercial roofs.
She should take heed, as their ask is doable, laudable and — as evidence grows that the Earth is plunging into an irreversible climate catastrophe — critically important for the future of the planet.
The group, which includes Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña, calls on the Healey administration to set a target of installing 10 gigawatts of solar capacity — the equivalent of 1 million solar roofs — by 2030 to meet the state’s ambitious climate change benchmarks.
According to a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, a 2021 law signed by Healey’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, requires the state to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy as part of an effort to meet ambitious benchmarks in reducing carbon emissions. The goal is to get the state to 100% below 1990 levels, or “net zero,” by 2050.
The ambitious proposal by the newly formed coalition would get the state closer to that “net zero” carbon emissions goal sooner — something anyone who’s been paying attention to the news should be happy about.
Giant tornadoes are wreaking havoc across the Midwest. Superstorms are dumping enormous amounts of snow and rain across the Pacific Northwest. Drought continues to plague the Southwest. In southern New England, winter was more like a combination of fall and spring with high temperatures and lots of rain.
A report released late last month by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — the world’s official body for assessment of climate change — confirmed that humans are increasing greenhouse gas emissions to record levels with global temperatures 1.1 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. The global temperatures are likely to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels in the early 2030s.
“This warming has driven widespread and rapid global changes, including sea level rise and climate extremes — resulting in widespread harm to lives, livelihoods and natural systems,” according to a story by PBS NewsHour.
With that kind of forecast looming over humanity — and all the other forms of life on the planet — it is important that Healey do whatever she can to make this group’s goal a reality.
The group pointed out in its letter to the governor that between 2012 and 2021, the amount of solar energy generated in Massachusetts increased by more than 17 times.
“If we increase solar by just another 2.5 times by 2030, we’ll have enough solar panels to cover a million roofs,” they wrote.
The coalition also called on Healey to remove “unnecessary roadblocks” for solar projects, ensure “adequate and fair compensation” for solar energy generation and incentivize solar installations on parking lots, brownfields and rooftops.
“Solar power is clean, local and abundant, and it’s going to play a key role in our transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” said Ben Hellerstein, state director for the group Environment Massachusetts. “Now is the perfect time to set our sights on a brighter future powered by clean energy from the sun.”
Healey stated during her campaign for governor that she was in favor of Baker’s plan to increase the state’s reliance on alternative energy sources. Now is the time to make good not just on that promise, but to a better future for Mother Earth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.