Compromise isn’t a word heard often in Washington, D.C. these days. It’s been replaced with phrases like partisanship, rancor, and one-upmanship, among others.
But with Thursday night’s passage of a debt ceiling deal, compromise returned to the hallowed halls of Congress. The deal cleared the House 314-117 on Wednesday and the Senate in a 63-36 vote Thursday night. This allows President Joe Biden ample time to sign it before Monday, when the government would no longer be able to pay all of its bills without borrowing more.
All of this happened not a moment too soon. The stakes were high. Without the legislation issuing government checks to Social Security recipients, veterans and others was at risk, not to mention the potential worldwide financial upheaval.
The deal came about after exhaustive negotiations between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Biden administration. It’s hard to know at this point who faced the most pressure from their respective supporters, but based upon the response from the progressive left and the far right, it appears both Biden and McCarthy were getting a lot of heat.
The left, particularly environmentalists, are upset about a part of the deal that allows for construction of a pipeline that will carry natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia to appease West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.
“All of a sudden, (the White House) did their job, they negotiated. And Kevin McCarthy did his job by putting something first and starting this negotiation. So, I applaud both sides,” Manchin said in a Tuesday interview on a West Virginia radio show.
Environmentalists are livid. Groups excoriated the effort to carve out exceptions for the pipeline as “immoral” and “unconscionable,” and some heaped blame on Biden’s administration, as well as congressional lawmakers.
“For this administration to profess that it cares about environmental justice, and then greenlight Mountain Valley Pipeline while gutting the National Environmental Policy Act, is abhorrent and wrong,” Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Pearson, a Democrat, told reporters Tuesday, according to a CNN report.
Republicans on the far right are equally appalled.
“This deal fails, fails completely,” Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus said in an Associated Press report. “We will do everything in our power to stop it.”
He and other Republicans raised the specter of ousting McCarthy from the House speaker’s job if the bill were to pass.
But threats didn’t seem to faze either McCarthy or Biden.
McCarthy characterized the package as “just a small step” toward getting the U.S. debt load under control, and announced he would next be working to set up a bipartisan commission to more deeply address budget imbalances.
“Today, America is going to win,” he said.
It’s nice to see that the promise Biden made to the American public when he was elected — that he would work with both sides of the aisle for the betterment of the country — is coming to fruition.
While another president wrote a book called “The Art of the Deal,” this president actually made the deal happen.
Biden and McCarthy and members of Congress who consider themselves “in the middle” are to be congratulated for putting aside partisan bickering for the betterment of the country.
