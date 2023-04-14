In Maine, Vermont and much of New Hampshire, people traditionally call this time of year “mud season,” because melting snow and rainfall turn the soil into a soupy, gooey mess.
In Massachusetts and other parts of New Hampshire, it’s called “fire season,” and human activity has a huge role to play in how bad the fires will be every year.
Typically, fire season runs from between the start of spring to “leaf-out” — when leaves grow big enough to block sunlight so it can’t dry up the leaf litter and fallen tree branches. When the sun has a direct path to the stuff on the ground, without shade created by leaf-out, nature manufactures what amounts to perfect kindling for a spark from a fire, a lightning strike, or a carelessly disposed of cigarette butt.
This year, the problem is exacerbated by low snowpack, along with little to no rainfall since April 1. Add to that windy and dry conditions, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a brush fire. And also, humans can be careless. Now you’ve got yourself a potential disaster, which is just what has been happening lately.
On Tuesday, there were five fires in Manchester, New Hampshire. On Monday, an elderly man in Chester, New Hampshire died after lighting off fireworks and sparking a fire on his property, according to an account in the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“We’ve got tinder-dry fields out there. Any time you get a stretch of weather with low relative humidity and the winds pick up, we’re going to have fires that get out of control,” Steven Sherman, chief of the New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau, told the newspaper.
In Massachusetts, there were dozens of brush fires across the state, from Springfield and Chicopee, to Gloucester and Beverly. In Danvers, firefighters put out a brush fire behind the high school. In Gloucester, 80 acres were torched off Hillside Court.
Fire officials usually determine the fires are started by humans. In the Gloucester case, a preliminary investigation found that a homeowner “was conducting a permitted burn which grew out of control,” according to Fire Chief Eric Smith. The chief said the homeowner’s burn permit has been revoked.
But the damage is done. Maybe the homeowner should have thought about the fact that the state was under what’s known as “red flag conditions.” Those conditions — forecast to continue through Wednesday — are only worsening as the temperatures continued to rise into the mid-80s on Thursday. Fortunately, rain is expected over the weekend.
Massachusetts’ Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino compared the conditions here to what firefighters experience out west.
“We’re actually in wildfire conditions today that are not dissimilar to what California experiences, right? The only thing we’re not seeing is single-digit humidities and 90 degrees. But we’re seeing that real potential for ignition,” Celino told NECN.
It’s not just fireworks and open burning that cause these fires. Careless disposal of lit cigarettes also leads to problems.
“When you go to throw that cigarette butt … out the window of your car on a day like today, if it lands in grass, it’s probably going to start a fire,” Dave Celino, the chief fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, told boston.com.
In other words, smarten up, people. Since most cars don’t come with ashtrays anymore, it might be a good idea to wait until you get home to light up.
And, if you’re going to light a fire pit on the back deck, or burn leaves in the yard, or set off fireworks, think twice about the potential for brush fires. Maybe hold off until after we get some rain. Don’t be “that guy” in the neighborhood who nearly burns down the neighborhood.
It’s pretty basic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.