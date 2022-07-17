Several recent, local stories about homelessness and affordable housing in the region exemplify the different approaches and tactics taken by various communities grappling with the problem.
In Lawrence earlier this month, city officials found themselves under the Casey and Duck bridges confronted by enormous piles of debris collected by homeless people and discarded alongside encampments where they live. Public works crews were needed to remove the refuse, which had been reported by a pedestrian walking across one of the bridges. While the encampments and the accumulated rubbish were all being removed, Lawrence’s homeless coordinator, Kelly Frazier, says the problem isn’t going away.
“If we move them from here, with the police officers, yes, they are going to leave from here, but they are going to move” elsewhere in the city, she told reporter Terry Date. “Now, we are just chasing them.”
In Haverhill, meanwhile, a nonprofit purchased a portable shower facility to serve homeless people, Staff Writer Mike LaBella wrote earlier this week. After all, nothing cleanses the body and spirit like a nice, hot shower.
“Being able to take a shower and have access to hygiene products is a fundamental human right and helps restore a person’s dignity,” said Julio Meran, a former homeless person in Lawrence who now runs the nonprofit agency Merrimack Valley Dream Center. His group spent $53,000 on the trailer, which houses two separate shower units, with toilets and sinks. It’s air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter for year-round use.
Meran said he hopes to purchase another trailer for Lawrence’s homeless community. As an add-on feature, the new unit will contain a washer and dryer and the two trailers will swap positions weekly so that those in need in Haverhill can do their laundry, too.
These are two different communities with different sets of problems, stemming from a common problem: homelessness.
Unfortunately, it’s a problem that is getting more and more severe, leading some public health officials to call it a national crisis.
“America’s homelessness problem has the makings of an acute crisis,” The New York Times reported on Friday.
Once a problem of urban, coastal cities, the crisis has spread inland as housing prices skyrocket and rents double and triple across the country.
The Times reported that the problem is a matter of supply and demand. The supply of housing has not kept up with demand, meaning there are systemic shortages of housing across the country, in places where there had always been a surplus.
Everyone knows housing prices in the Boston area are among the highest in the nation, but the problem has also become acute in places like Muskegon, Michigan and Yuma, Arizona.
The solution, of course, is to build more housing to take the pressure off the supply side of the equation. But that’s not always easy. Witness the fight in Manchester-by-the-Sea over a 40B affordable housing development that is currently being challenged by opponents who claim the project will destroy one of the town’s most scenic and valued open spaces.
Similar projects like the one in Manchester die all the time due to neighborhood opposition — as residents often fear such developments will drive down their property values.
Other communities, like Peabody, seem more welcoming. As reported Friday by Staff Writer Caroline Enos, a ribbon-cutting was held last Wednesday at the four-building housing complex formerly known as the Tannery on Crowninshield Street. The affordable housing complex was purchased and redeveloped by WinnCompanies and renamed Preserve North Residences. Importantly, it has retained 235 of its 284 renovated units as affordable based on federal income guidelines.
“This is a terrific outcome for the lower-income residents of Preserve North, who will continue to be able to live affordably in downtown Peabody in a completely renovated building with some added amenities,” MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said.
“Everyone involved in this transaction was committed to making sure that The Tannery property did not convert to market rates and remained a long-term source of affordable housing in Peabody,” she added.
Going forward, the region, and the rest of the country, are going to have to adopt Peabody’s approach or homelessness will worsen while housing costs continue to spiral out of control.
