We can’t let the week pass without a nod to the lasting legacy of Jean Durkee, who was Miss Jean on the classic children’s show, “Romper Room.”
For kindergartners of a certain age – those now well into their baby boomer years – “Romper Room” aired on television 1958 to 1972, and Miss Jean was the kind face welcoming them into a gentle, fun space.
Durkee, who was born in Lynn and raised in Salem, Mass., where she graduated from what is now Salem State University, died Tuesday at the age of 90.
She will be remembered by thousands of New Englanders, who as children watched her lead “Romper Room” children through a show’s worth of games, exercises, songs and storytelling, all with an educational and character-building bent. Those lessons were often taught by Mr. Do-Bee, a bee-costumed mascot who urged kids to be a Do-Bee, and not a Don’t-Bee. (It made perfect sense at the time.)
The show’s cast was filled with 4- and 5-year-olds, who rotated through every couple of months. It was every child’s dream to sit on the floor and be led in song by Miss Jean. Like her spiritual successor, Mr. Rogers, Miss Jean had a gift for making children feel seen, and heard. At the end of each show, she peeked through her glassless “magic mirror” and called out to children at home by name, telling them she could see them in their living rooms:
“Romper, bomper, stomper, boo, tell me tell me tell me do, magic mirror tell me today, did all my friends have fun at play?”
Sounds corny, sure. But there’s a direct line from “Romper Room” through “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” to “Sesame Street” and “Blue’s Clues” – television made for children that put them at the center of the production.
Kids of all ages everywhere owe Miss Jean a debt of gratitude.
