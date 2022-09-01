With all that’s going on in the world — war in Ukraine, secret documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, the ongoing threat of COVID, sky-high inflation — it would be easy to forget that the country is still in the midst of an epidemic that continues to take the lives of friends, family members, colleagues and acquaintances.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a national day of recognition of those who have died as well as of those who need support due to the ongoing ravages of addiction. While Wednesday, Aug. 31, is the official day, for anyone dealing with opioid abuse, every day is a day that could end in an overdose, and with news of a loved-one’s death. Every time the phone rings. Every time an ambulance siren wails in the distance. Every time there’s a knock at the door.
For families of those coping with addiction, it can be a helpless, lonely existence. For those in the throes of addiction, it can be an endless pursuit of that next high with no end, or hope, in sight.
But on Monday night, the organizers of Luminaries and Love, Gloucester’s 12th annual overdose vigil, tried to remind those in attendance that there is hope. There are ways out. There is support. And there is love.
Staff Writer Joann MacKenzie, who attended the evening vigil, wrote: “The rows of paper bags, lit and lined up by the hundreds in row after glowing row, filled the west end of Stacy Boulevard, and as dusk grew to darkness were transformed — appearing for all the world like lights on runways to somewhere else, somewhere we can’t go, but on this night can almost visit.”
She noted that in the early years of the vigil, organizers and participants were justifiably somber, but that on Monday, “After years of enlightened increased public understanding of addiction as a physical disorder, there was no sense of stigma, and because of that, the mood — until sundown — was not somber, but lively.
“People came by the droves with their summer tans, tattoos, dogs and kids, and the kids played and the dogs barked, and the sounds of music echoed across the Outer Harbor. And with a memorial wall of photos positioned under a crisp white tent, it almost — until the sun went down— seemed like a festival.”
Kathy Day, eastern Massachusetts director of Learn to Cope, a support group network, who each year organizes the vigil, said there’s strength in numbers. “Through the years, more and more people have found strength in the numbers who gather for this vigil for their lost loved ones.”
In fact, the slogan used by Learn to Cope is simple: “There is hope. You are not alone.”
According to their website, “Learn to Cope is a peer-led support network that offers education, resources, and hope for family members and friends who have loved ones affected by substance use disorder. Founded by Joanne Peterson in 2004, the organization has grown to include over 11,000 members and has become a nationally recognized model for peer support and prevention programming. If you’re not sure where to begin, we’re here for you and encourage you to get in touch.” Check out learn2cope.org.
Gloucester wasn’t the only city to recognize International Overdose Day.
In Methuen, more than 2,200 purple flags fluttered in the breeze in front of the Methuen Police Department in memory of the Massachusetts residents who passed away from opioid overdoses last year — 11 of whom were from Methuen.
According to the state Department of Public Health, 99 Methuen residents have passed away from overdoses since 2015.
Police department spokeswoman Jacque Ingersoll told Staff Writer Christopher Roberson that the problem is being addressed in the right way by newly appointed Chief Scott McNamara.
“We’re on the right path to decrease the stigma,” she said.
For those addicted to opioids, those might be just the words they need to seek help. For family members, they may the words they need to hear to keep up hope that things can get better.
