Massachusetts Democrats in the House of Representatives — particularly those in leadership and on the Ways and Means Committee — are out to lunch.
On Wednesday the House Ways and Means Committee rolled out its version of the state budget. And it stinks.
Those who sit on the committee — such as Gloucester Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante who is the committee’s vice chair — should be ashamed of themselves.
This country is in the midst of the highest inflation in 60 years. The Boston area has among the highest rents in the nation.
Yet the Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano of Quincy, told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that House budget writers didn’t include tax cuts because they “weren’t necessary.”
What world does this guy live in? As reported by Statehouse scribe Christian Wade, Mariano also doesn’t think a temporary suspension of the gas tax would be worthwhile. Tell that to moms and dads who have to commute and/or drive their kids to baseball and softball practice all week long. The cost of gasoline is sitting at around $4 a gallon. Any reduction in that price would be helpful.
More to the point, any kind of tax cut — such as those proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker in his budget released in January — would also be helpful to folks paying higher rents and more at the grocery store for every day items such as milk, bread, chicken and vegetables, to name just a few.
Instead of cutting taxes, Mariano and his band of tone-deaf pols like Ferrante and other local reps on the committee want to spend $20 million to give free phones to inmates in the state’s prisons.
They have a host of other spending “priorities.” Ways and Means Committee Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, highlighted how the spending plan calls for making targeted investments to workforce development, housing, criminal justice reforms and health care coverage for low-income residents.
There are some positives in the budget, such as increasing state aid to cities and towns, and education aid to school districts. Although one has to wonder why cities and towns need more money from the state when they currently have more federal pandemic relief money than they know what to do with.
As with many municipal budgets, the state budget doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem. Just because Massachusetts and other states are sitting on a pot of federal relief gold doesn’t mean that money has to be spent on items like free phones for convicts.
In times of bounty — the state’s rainy day reserve fund would set a record at $6.55 billion under the House budget — perhaps it would be better to give a much-needed break to the very people who pay the salaries of the Legislature and every other state worker: the taxpayers of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
It’s so easy for state elected officials to get co-opted by the culture at the Statehouse. It’s much easier for them to agree with leadership, even though in their hearts they may disagree. Nobody wants to have an office in the basement of Beacon Hill — which is what happens when you challenge your leaders. It’s easier to go along to get along.
Ferrante has certainly found that out, sitting as vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee alongside Michlewitz and Mariano. It’s easier to get money for your district if you play ball. But there’s something called “integrity” — a word rarely uttered in the halls of the Statehouse, for it’s too dangerous. You disagree with the wrong people, and you’re out. But someone has to call out these misguided policies that seem to be sensible on the surface but which penalize millions of residents of the state in the process.
The House should scale back its spending plan and give money back to the folks who need it — people struggling to pay rent, fill their gas tanks and put food on the table.
