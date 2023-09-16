News that Gov. Maura Healey wants another $250 million to address Massachusetts’ burgeoning emergency housing crisis should come as no surprise. The Bay State has been heading in this direction for quite some time.
It’s not just about the influx of migrants into the state, the pace of which has picked up steam over the past several months. It’s the fact that the rush is coming as Massachusetts continues to struggle with a homegrown homelessness crisis, and as the state continues to pay lip service to the idea of creating more affordable housing.
So, of course this is where we are.
More than 6,300 families are now in the state’s shelter system, according to the Healey administration. That’s an increase of more than 60% since January, when the new governor took office.
And the numbers continue to grow. Between 20 and 35 new families seek shelter each day, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll told the Local Government Advisory Commission this week. Sometimes that number reaches as high as 55, she said, which “creates an immediate need to try and find spaces.”
Healey recently called out National Guard “rapid response teams” to help with the organizational and administrative work of finding shelter for families in need.
The governor has faulted – and rightly so – the federal government for its slow response to everything from emergency funding to the processing of work permits for new arrivals.
But casting blame on the Biden administration – deserved though it may be – papers over the state’s ongoing failure to provide affordable housing for all its residents.
At a North Shore Chamber of Commerce forum last week, Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha referenced a 2021 report that said the state is 200,000 short of what it needs.
“And that’s probably low,” he said.
Danvers has built or permitted 450 housing units in the last couple of years, Bartha said, “but that number barely keeps up with the growth that we’re seeing. We’re barely producing enough housing just for housing people who want to be here, let alone the future needs that we all have.”
Part of that can be traced to tentativeness on the part of municipal leaders, who often ease up in their efforts after a single project comes to fruition.
There are far too many communities pausing after, say, 100 units are created when 300 are needed.
That’s not making progress – it’s simply falling behind more slowly.
Which makes news like opposition to a 128-unit retirement community on Newbury Street in Peabody all the more disappointing. Neighbors cite all the usual tropes in opposing the project – traffic, noise, property values. It’s classic NIMBYism, and it has to stop, in Peabody and everywhere across the state.
Units like the ones being proposed in Peabody allow seniors to move from single-family homes into more supportive housing. Those single-family homes then become available to young families looking to move to or stay in the community. That opens up apartments for others, including new arrivals from other countries.
No. This crisis isn’t “new.” It’s simply entering a new stage, one that requires boldness and resolve that we have yet to see on the part of our elected leaders.
