State officials are offering Beverly Hospital and the wider Beth Israel Lahey Health their help in solving staffing problems at the North Shore Birth Center.
If those at Lahey are truly committed to providing the best health care for the region’s expectant mothers, they should take them up on the offer.
That the center is vital should not be up for debate. The only free-standing birth center in eastern Massachusetts, it has helped deliver more than 10,000 babies since it opened in 1980. Should it close, expectant mothers looking for a non-hospital birth experience would be forced to search for slots at the birth centers an hour away in Salem, New Hampshire, or two hours away in Northhampton.
The center, which is slated to close Sept. 8, is staffed by midwives and provides women the option of childbirth without medication, and with the flexibility to receive care at the adjacent Beverly Hospital. Centers like North Shore have been shown to be less expensive and as safe or safer than a hospital when providing maternity care.
“At the Birth Center I felt respected, listened to, cared for,” Newburyport resident Karen Letourneau said during a public hearing held in Beverly by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. “I could almost say ‘loved.’ You connect with your nurse midwife on such an unbelievable level.”
At Beverly Hospital, she said, “I didn’t feel really respected. I didn’t feel listened to. I felt like a case that needed to be gotten through.”
Wednesday’s hearing was attended by more than 200 people, with almost 50 pleading with the hospital to keep the center open.
Corey Kennedy, a patient at North Shore Birth Center, said she will be forced to give birth in a hospital if the center closes.
“Is it about profit? Because that’s what it feels like,” Kennedy told DPH officials during the hearing. “I think we can all agree that a woman bringing a child into this world should never be about profit.”
Hospital officials have said the impending closure is linked to a shortage of trained midwives, and not a better profit margin, a stance hospital President Tom Sands reiterated at the hearing.
“The decision to close the Birth Center was not made lightly or easily,” he said. “We understand that this news is difficult for many.”
Many elected officials, however, have called into question the hospital’s commitment to the future of the center.
Earlier this month, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, sent Sands a letter urging him to delay the closing and demanding answers about when and why hospital officials made the decision to close the facility.
The lawmakers noted that hospital officials assured the nurses union during contract negotiations that it would not close the Birth Center, then announced the planned closure eight days after the union approved a new contract that gave midwives a 27% raise.
That, they said, “casts doubt on whether leadership ever intended to effectuate the negotiated wage increases,” adding the decision “may more likely to be driven by profit-seeking than staffing shortages.”
If Lahey truly wants to keep the center open, they can make it happen. The Massachusetts Nurses Association, which has filed an unfair labor practice over the decision to close the center, has noted the 27% raise under the new contract was specifically designed to recruit and retain the staff. Hospital officials never waited to see if the plan would work before deciding to shutter the center.
Several public officials spoke at the hearing and urged hospital officials to work with them to help solve the staffing shortage rather than close the Birth Center. The Department of Public Health has limited authority to prevent the closure.
“We can work with you to address that labor shortage,” state Rep. Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield, told hospital officials.
If Lahey truly is about people, not profits, they will accept the offer.
