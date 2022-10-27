It’s hard to imagine how the outcome of a midterm election could portend a more different future for these United States of America.
Let’s start with the results themselves. If Democrats win both the House and Senate, Republicans across the country are going to challenge the results, saying they were rigged. Unlike 2020, when Trump lost every challenge over the results, following the Nov. 8 election there may be in place local- and state-elected leaders who have the power to overturn the election results in their districts. There are dozens of election deniers across state races running for positions like secretary of state. Those people, all Republicans, could overturn races in favor of their fellow Republicans.
If Republicans win the House and Senate, no such skirmishing will take place. Democrats, for the most part, will accept the outcome unless something truly egregious were to arise, or if a race is too close to call, as happened in Florida between Al Gore and George Bush in 2000. Bush won the electoral college, but lost the popular vote.
If Republicans are successful in having races overturned, and then gain a majority in either or both the House and Senate, it remains unclear what the citizens of these United States would do. Clearly, the word “united” would be in peril. If citizens take to the streets in an effort to abide by the original results, it’s not difficult to imagine what might happen. If the Proud Boys are willing to scale the walls of the Capitol and kill members of law enforcement during their well-organized siege, what’s to stop them, and others like the Oath Keepers, from firing on civilians?
Let’s not forget in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt that social media was filled with references to “civil war,” as the Jan. 6 Committee revealed on its last day of hearings.
So that’s one scenario, and it’s not pretty. But sadly, it’s not unrealistic either.
Already, vigilante groups are out in force in places like Arizona, intimidating people from voting early or using mail-in balloting. One news report indicated that many people turned around and drove away without voting upon seeing armed militia near their polling places.
If Republicans win the House and Senate outright — and in many races it’s too close to call — citizens of these “United” States of America can expect to see some very real and potentially dangerous changes take place in the halls of our government.
For one, the Jan. 6 committee investigating the armed insurrection attempt would be disbanded. In its place, people should expect to see an angry, vengeful group of Republican leaders hellbent on righting what they perceive as the wrongs of the last two years. That would most certainly include a committee appointed to impeach President Joe Biden. On what charges? That remains to be seen, as Biden’s tenure so far has been pretty much devoid of scandal, with the exception of the activities of his son, Hunter.
In addition to an impeachment trial, it seems likely that aid to Ukraine would be scaled back. Biden has steadfastly stood by the Ukrainians, but some Republicans don’t want to continue that same level of support for the war-torn country.
What else might change? If Republicans win in 13 days, expect former President Trump to announce his candidacy for president. The party has rallied around his messages, so he will once again try to become their elected leader. Although he faces a multitude of legal challenges, that’s like water off a duck’s back to Trump. He feels more at home when he’s under attack.
In short, if Republicans win, chances are they will be too busy going after their alleged enemies than trying to govern the greatest nation on earth. The once, formerly “united” States of America may have to be renamed the “Disunited States of America.”
