The facts are difficult to comprehend.
A 32-year-old suburban mother of three strangled her three young children in turn before throwing herself from a window on the second floor of the family’s home in an attempt to take her own life.
Five-year-old Cora Clancy and her brother, 3-year-old Dawson, were declared dead shortly after being discovered in their Duxbury home Jan. 24. Their brother, 7-month-old Callan, died days later in the hospital.
Their mother, Lindsay Clancy, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She remains hospitalized and in police custody, with no news on her condition or when she might be arraigned on these or any additional charges.
The facts, such as they are, offer little in the way of an answer to the questions on the minds of everyone touched by this tragedy: Why? What led a loving mother of three to take the lives of her three young children? What does justice look like? Where do we go from here?
One thing is clear. The search for answers must be undertaken with compassion, and not a quest for vengeance.
“She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was,” her husband, Patrick, wrote in a letter to the public. “Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened.”
The deaths of the Clancy children has also thrust to the forefront the issue of postpartum depression and psychosis.
Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, which affects about 1 in 8 mothers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, she surely understood the diagnosis and the challenges it entailed. She posted about her struggles on Facebook, sharing her anxiety with friends and followers.
Postpartum psychosis, meanwhile, can include strange beliefs, hallucinations, paranoia and rapid mood swings, according to Postpartum Support International.
It is not immediately clear if or how Clancy was being treated for her condition. It is clear, however, that there are mothers out there like her right now, struggling with mental illness while doing their best to love and care for their children. They need more support.
“Understand that the months after a child’s birth are considered the ‘fourth trimester,’” Northeastern University psychology professor Laurie Kramer told Northeastern Global News. “Women’s bodies go through so many changes and there are many different hormones at play.”
Kramer added, “A lot of us would like to see expansion of home visiting programs for new mothers, especially those who may be living alone and struggling with income, food and housing insecurity. All of those factors make people more vulnerable to bad mental health outcomes.”
What is also clear is that the state’s judicial system is not entirely equipped to handle a case of this nature. Should charges against Clancy be upgraded – as expected – to first-degree murder, the Connecticut native would spend the rest of her life in prison without possibility of parole. It is not “soft on crime” to wonder if that is justice.
Two years ago, the Massachusetts Legislature considered, and ultimately let die, a proposed law to allow judges to consider mitigating factors such as postpartum depression and psychosis when sentencing mothers who harm their children. That proposal must be brought to the floor again.
While we debate what justice should look like for Lindsay Clancy, we’ll give her husband the last word.
“I want to ask all of you to find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” Patrick Clancy wrote. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring toward everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”
