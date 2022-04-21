Let’s face it: Talking about, reading about, even writing about infrastructure is boring.
For some lawmakers, infrastructure bills are boring, too. While President Joe Biden is flying around the country touting his infrastructure accomplishments — including at a stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday — some members of Congress and the media are focused on political fighting as we approach the midterm elections. Some even seem bent on damaging Biden’s efforts at improving the country just so they can make points with their base.
But make no mistake: Infrastructure is a grassroots, Main Street issue that affects every single American.
Crumbling roads and rusting bridges. Pollution in our water supplies. Schools with leaking roofs. Aging public safety buildings. Underpaid teachers. Overworked health care employees. Slow and inconsistent train and subway systems. Clogged ports.
The list goes on and on. What do all of these problems have in common? Us. People. Taxpayers. Residents of the richest country on the planet. Yet it’s OK for us to lose a tire — or worse — when we slam into a giant pothole? It’s OK to allow our children to attend school in moldy, damp buildings? It’s OK to risk our lives crossing over bridges that should have been condemned years ago?
How about commuters who regularly sit in train or subway cars, staring out the window wondering when the darn thing will start moving again?
It’s about quality of life. It’s about the things Americans take for granted. Biden is not the orator that former President Barack Obama was, or the lightning rod that former President Donald Trump still is. But he plods along, getting the job done, much of it behind the scenes.
Even Biden admitted Tuesday the subject of infrastructure puts some people to sleep.
“There’s so much more in this law. I’m not going to bore you with the rest of it, but it’s significant,” he told the crowd gathered at Portsmouth Harbor.
He was there Tuesday to highlight how last year’s infrastructure bill can improve shipping and help resolve the country’s supply chain debacles that have contributed to inflation at a 40-year high.
Under the $1 trillion infrastructure law, the Associated Press reported, $1.7 million will be used to dredge Portsmouth Harbor’s shipping channel and basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already spent $18.2 million to make it easier for larger ships to access the harbor, a project intended to reduce delays that cause higher prices for consumers.
Biden’s trip also carried a message of optimism — something in short supply these days.
“We’re the only country in the world that I believe has come out of every crisis we faced stronger than when we went in,” Biden said. “Literally, stronger than we went in. That’s the history of the journey of this country.”
Rhetoric aside, Biden’s trip to New England is a reminder that while a war rages in Ukraine, and a political battle Royale looms in November, the boring, tedious work of government plods along, improving roads, bridges, rail lines, seaports, schools and hospitals. All of these things are important to the average American.
For example, maintaining Portsmouth Harbor — the state’s only deep-water harbor — is critical because it is a way station for home heating oil, fiberoptic cables and rock gypsum, which is used to produce drywall.
The next time you look at your fuel or your cable bill, or if you are working on a home improvement project and hanging drywall, think of that harbor and the money needed to keep it accessible for ships from all over the world.
Infrastructure: It ain’t sexy, but it matters.
