It’s been a common refrain in Massachusetts these past few years: “At least it can’t happen here.”
It’s been used in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and a woman’s control over her own body, to the rollback in human rights for millions of LGBTQ+ Americans, to the calls for banning books at libraries and brushing any mention of racism or oppression from our elementary and high schools.
It’s true, Massachusetts has been a bulwark against the country’s sharp turn to the right – and to the thoughtless, often cruel policies trumpeted by those in the movement – over the past decade. But it takes constant vigilance, because the battle is never done.
That’s why new efforts to close loopholes in the Bay State’s gun laws are so important, and deserve widespread, energetic support.
To be sure, Massachusetts is already a national leader in gun control.
The state first implemented an assault weapons ban in 1998, around the same time as federal restrictions were being put in place. And when the federal law was about to lapse in 2002, then-Gov. Mitt Romney, a Republican, signed a permanent state law into effect.
In 2014, legislators updated the state law, giving police chiefs power to deny firearms ID cards to people they believe are unsuitable, banning the sale of large-capacity magazines, allowing real-time background checks for private gun sales and increasing penalties for some gun-related crimes.
The legislation has worked. Massachusetts has the lowest rate of people killed by firearms in the nation and trails only Hawaii as the state with the lowest rate of gun deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 3.5 deaths per 100,000 of population. By contrast, Mississippi, which has some of the weakest gun laws in the country, is also the deadliest, with an astonishing 32.6 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Over the last 10 years, however, there have been several efforts to circumvent national and state gun laws. That, along with a seemingly unending wave of mass shootings nationwide, makes it imperative that Massachusetts update its regulations. Too many people are dying to simply wait around and see if the national plague will sicken us here.
State Rep. Michael Day, a Stoneham Democrat, has proposed a strong series of upgrades to the state’s gun laws that deserve serious attention.
Among the measures in the 140-page bill would, among other things, outlaw “ghost guns” that can be put together using parts made by a 3D printer. As Statehouse reporter Christian Wade noted in a story published Monday, it would also add dozens of long rifles and firearms components to the state’s ban.
The measure, says John Rosenthal, founder and chairman of the group Stop Handgun Violence, “will close dangerous loopholes, making it harder for prohibited gun buyers from accessing firearms.”
Meanwhile, the NRA-backed Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts claims in its website that the bill would mean “there will be no way to exercise our (Second Amendment) civil rights in Massachusetts without risking arrest and prosecution.
That’s simply not true.
There has been no great wave of prosecution whenever Massachusetts has updated its gun laws, even recently when it created a “red flag” law allowing guns to be taken away from someone facing a mental health crisis. The laws have worked because they are clear and because the state has used restraint in their implementation. And they’ve worked because they have strong support from Massachusetts citizens.
Updating the state’s laws is vital in an era of escalating gun violence, when 1 in 5 Americans reports having a family member who was fatally shot. Just because it hasn’t happened here doesn’t mean it can’t.
