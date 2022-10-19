Too many Americans are being forced to ration their insulin, and it's not because the life-saving drug is scarce. It's because those who control access to the drug see it not as a treatment for diabetes, but as a profit center to be exploited.
The facts are damning. A recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that in 2021, nearly 1 in 5 American adults with diabetes either skipped, delayed or used less insulin than prescribed to save money. That's about 1.3 million American adults, or 16.5% of those who need insulin. Insulin rationing was found to be more common among Black Americans, at 23.2%, compared to white and Hispanic Americans, at 16%.
Rationing insulin can have deadly consequences, said Dr. Adam Gaffney, a critical care physician for the Cambridge Health Alliance and the study's lead author.
“In the ICU, I have cared for patients who have life-threatening complications of diabetes because they couldn’t afford this life-saving drug," he said. "Universal access to insulin, without cost barriers, is urgently needed.”
The study found that more people with type 1 diabetes -- 18.6% -- rationed insulin, as compared with those with type 2 diabetes (15.8%). That is especially distressing, as people with type 1 diabetes who don't take their prescribed dose may face long-term health issues, including diabetic coma or death.
Not only are the cost barriers real, they are figuratively sickening. A vial of insulin can cost as much as $250, while a pack of insulin pens runs between $375 and $500. According to a study by the Health Care Cost Institute, a person with type 1 diabetes will spend an average of $6,000 a year on insulin. People with type 1 diabetes need two or three vials a month, according to the American Diabetes Association.
To be sure, insurance covers much of the cost for many Americans, but the gaps are significant. The Inflation Reduction Act, which goes into effect Jan. 1, will cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for seniors on Medicare. That, however, doesn't cover those with private health insurance or no insurance at all.
Meanwhile, the three pharmaceutical companies that make 90% of the country's insulin -- Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi -- continue to profit from the fact that there are no real generic equivalents to insulin.
The federal government can address this by changing laws around "evergreening," where drug companies make small, often insignificant changes to their products so they can keep patents alive and charge exorbitant prices.
Generic alternatives are possible, however, with proper federal support. In March, nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx announced plans to make and offer generic versions of insulin at no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges.
Congress, meanwhile, should also revisit pricing caps on private insurance, which was originally part of the Inflation Reduction Act, but was stripped from the bill after Republican objections.
Meanwhile, the states also have a role. Some, like California, are preparing to produce their own insulin. And many have set price caps.
Sadly, Massachusetts is not on that list, with a bill addressing the issue dying during the last session, after the House didn't take it up.
This isn't just public policy. It's a moral imperative. When insulin was discovered and developed a century ago by Frederick Banting, he refused to even put his name on the patent, feeling it was unethical to profit from a discovery that could save lives.
That spirit is missing among those who control access to this life-altering drug.
