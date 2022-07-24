A person can be found guilty of sedition, according to U.S. law, if he or she has “the intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of lawful civil authority, (or) creates, in concert with any other person, revolt, violence, or other disturbance against that authority,” or “fails to do his (or her) utmost to prevent and suppress a mutiny or sedition being committed in his (or her) presence.”
When former President Donald Trump told the Proud Boys during a live, debate in 2020 to “stand back and stand by,” it could be argued he was communicating to them that they should be ready, at his bidding, to “cause the overthrow or destruction of lawful, civil authority.” And that’s just what happened Jan. 6, when he said he would march with them and thousands of others to the U.S. Capitol to interrupt the counting of the delegates — a civil action that under ordinary circumstances and going back hundreds of years in the United States results in the peaceful transfer of the power of the presidency.
But the armed insurrection at the Capitol was anything but a peaceful transfer of power. And some of the militants behind the attack — members and leaders of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys — have already been charged by the Justice Department with seditious conspiracy. So why not Trump? The Jan. 6 committee has successfully made a very clear link between the former president and the folks who took up arms against Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, who were meeting that day to confirm the delegates that gave Joe Biden the presidency.
As the evidence unfolds out of the committee, it becomes more clear with every hearing that Trump knew what his co-conspirators were doing every step of the way, and that they were hanging on his every word, via Twitter, for their orders.
Thursday night’s hearing was especially compelling in that it showed the effect Trump’s tweets had on the crowd. When Trump called out Pence, saying he “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” the crowd redoubled its efforts to tear down the doors of the Capitol and smash out the windows so they could gain entry. They began chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” Secret Service agents feared for their lives as they sought to protect Pence from the angry mob, texting what they thought might be their final words to family members and colleagues.
Trump wanted to go to the Capitol with the armed mob but was told by his Secret Service agents that it was too dangerous. He tried to go anyway, as former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified June 28 before the Jan. 6 committee. She said he grabbed the steering wheel of the SUV he was in and assaulted a Secret Service Agent.
Her testimony, which was challenged by Trump and his supporters, was further corroborated during Thursday night’s hearing by other witnesses. When Trump got back to the White House, he kept his overcoat on and ordered the Secret Service convoy to stand by in case he could prevail upon his security team to let him go to the Capitol. Then, he did nothing for more than three hours to quell the violence, instead using his time in the White House cafeteria to watch FOX News and call Republican senators in an effort to convince them to delay approval of the electoral college results.
In short, he failed to “do his utmost to prevent and suppress a mutiny or sedition being committed in his presence,” another reason someone can be charged with sedition under U.S. law.
So now it’s up to the Justice Department to decide whether to charge the former president with sedition, or seditious conspiracy. If found guilty, he’d face 20 years in jail.
Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to charge the leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys with sedition may be a hint of things to come: If Garland is willing to charge the soldiers of the insurrection with seditious conspiracy, why not their leader too?
