“ I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”
– Donald Trump, January 2016
The contrast between the scenes inside the courtroom this week where former President Donald Trump was arraigned on 34 felony counts and the streets outside could not have been more stark.
Inside, the former president was mostly silent during the proceedings, offering only a quiet “not guilty” in response to the charges lodged against him.
Outside, the spectacle was in full roar, with Trump supporters – including alt-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – facing off against counter protesters. Such is the ability of the former president to raise an unruly crowd that police and other security officers outnumbered those who showed up for the mayhem.
Much has been made of the fact that Trump is the first president to be arrested and charged with a crime in the history of our democracy. There has been no shortage of hand-wringing among politicians and the punditry on whether this spells the end of our country as we know it.
It does not. Rather, it is the opposite. If nothing else, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg succeeded where others failed. He separated the ringmaster from the circus.
Trump can’t rely on his supporters – those he says would support him even if he shot someone in the street – to give him cover. He will stand before a judge and answer to a jury of his peers.
This is how the justice system is supposed to work. No one is above the law.
It is important to note that Trump enjoys the presumption of innocence, and Bragg’s case is far from a slam-dunk, relying on a close reading of finance and campaign spending laws.
The felony case turns on the labeling of hush-money payments allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels by Trump collaborator Michael Cohen as the 2016 election drew to a close. Trump is believed to have reimbursed Cohen, labeling the repayment as legal expenses. That, Bragg said, violated the false records statute.
Hardly the stuff of a “Law & Order” cliffhanger. But it doesn’t have to be. Bragg’s job isn’t to entertain us, nor to give us good television. It’s to represent his constituency.
For those who say the case against the former president is politically motivated, it must be noted that Trump’s foes don’t need to dig up controversy or evidence of questionable actions: The former president has thrown it in their face for the better part of seven years.
In fact, Trump is facing possible criminal charges in three other cases:
In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, in part by asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes, enough to turn the contest in his favor.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the removal of classified government documents from the White House, which were then taken to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate.
Finally, there is still the possibility that Trump could be held criminally liable for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
These aren’t partisan witch hunts. They are sober, meticulous investigations. If they go to trial, Trump will have the presumption of innocence and the opportunity to defend himself in a court of law, not the court of public opinion.
This is how justice is supposed to work. No one is above the law, even if they’re sure they can shoot someone on a New York street without consequence.
