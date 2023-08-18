“We lost so many young men, and I look back and I can still see them all in my mind’s eye – and hear their voices. I still think, here I am 90 years old. They were all 18, 19, 20, they never got to have a life, and here I’ve lived for 70 years. It seems so unfair, in a way.” — Larry Kirby, WWII veteran
Whenever Larry Kirby spoke of his experiences in World War II, as he did to a reporter in 2015, he was sure to place his fellow Marines at the center of his story.
The longtime Manchester-by-the-Sea resident died over the weekend at age 99. He left a legacy of service, not just in the Pacific Theater during the war, but in middle school and high school classrooms and auditoriums, where he shared the stories of his friends and their sacrifices.
There were 230 Marines in Kirby’s company when the Battle of Iwo Jima began Feb. 19, 1945. Seven remained when the battle ended 36 days later. Kirby, then an impossibly young 19, lost 22 friends in the span of a month.
“I saw young Marines risk their lives, and deliberately give their lives, for their friends, because they loved them,” Kirby said at a Statehouse ceremony in February. “So that was the lesson I learned: Love is the most valuable thing in the world. Priceless.”
Kirby saw some of the toughest fighting of the war. Trained as a scout sniper, he took part in amphibious landings in the Solomon Islands, the liberation of Guam, and the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was awarded the Silver Star Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal before returning home from war on Christmas Eve, 1945.
And since he came home while his friends did not, he dedicated his later years to sharing their story, speaking at Rotary clubs, Statehouse events and most importantly, in high schools across the region.
It was at those school events where Kirby had the greatest impact, speaking to classrooms and auditoriums filled with teens not much younger than he was when he enlisted. It was a vitally important task, pulling that chapter of American and world history out of the history books and making it real, helping today’s young people understand the sacrifices of their predecessors.
It has become especially important of late. Roughly 16 million Americans served in the military during World War II, with only a small percentage alive today. As of September of 2021, the last year for which statistics are available, there were about 240,000 U.S. World War II veterans still living, with that number expected to drop below 50,000 by 2026. About 234 die every day.
Their stories are important.
“I think I’m a bit of a relic,” Kirby said in 2015 at a Statehouse ceremony honoring the Massachusetts veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima. “By a relic, I mean I represent a small, insignificant part of a much greater entity. And my job as a relic is to remind people of the gallant young men who gave so much to that battle – all on an island that wasn’t as big as the town of Manchester.”
His modesty aside, Kirby’s contributions were anything but small or insignificant, either as a 19-year-old fighting for his country or a 90-year-old keeping the sacrifices of his friends from being forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.