“Obviously, we know the how. We’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out.”
— Police Chief Patrick Keefe, murder-suicide in Andover
Chief Patrick Keefe is not the only one struggling to understand not what happened, but why. It’s going to take a long time for everyone to understand and make sense of the events that occurred inside the home at 48 Porter Road in the early morning hours of Thursday, when police say Andrew Robinson, 56, shot and killed his wife, Linda Robinson, 55, and their son, Sebastian Robinson, 12, before turning the gun on himself.
How it happened is all too familiar, as Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a press release: The incident “appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence.”
It comes on the heels of other widely reported domestic violence cases in Massachusetts, including the strangling death of three children by their mother in Duxbury and the disappearance of a Cohasset woman, presumably perpetrated by her husband, who has been charged with her murder.
Why incidents like this seem to be occurring with alarming frequency in Massachusetts — and across the country — is certainly a question worth asking. Many say it has to do with the pandemic, which forced people into isolation, making it easier for abusers to manipulate and control their victims.
Every case of domestic violence is different, says Suzanne Dubus, the CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center in Newburyport, which serves 16 communities in Essex County, from the Seacoast to the Merrimack Valley to the North Shore. The organization works with victims, helping them escape the cycle of violence and find long-term safety and independence. The organization has a crisis hotline and a staff that works closely with law enforcement and court officers, as well as other groups in the region that help domestic violence victims.
Dubus said when she heard about Thursday’s murder-suicide, she reached out to her contacts in the field to see if anyone was familiar with the Robinson family. Nobody was. It turns out the family was suffering in silence, having isolated themselves to such an extent that even close family members hadn’t heard from them in months.
Dubus pointed out that nationwide, fewer than 20% of domestic violence victims reach out for help from trained professionals or law enforcement.
When a family like the Robinsons is so isolated, she said, “it’s hard to know what was happening.”
She added that isolation itself can be a sign of domestic abuse.
“One of the things the abuser will inflict upon their partner and family is isolation,” she said. “It’s a hallmark of domestic abuse. ... If there’s anyone else who can see (the abuse), who can pull (the victim) aside and say, ‘Hey, you are being abused,’ the abuser loses power.”
She added, “Isolation can be a big piece of domestic violence.”
The solution to domestic violence is as varied as the causes, Dubus said, adding that regular people in the circle of friends and acquaintances of victims can be as important as police and court officers or domestic violence organizations.
She called them “informed bystanders,” people who have been educated or trained to “help recognize when someone is in trouble.” She said it can be family members, friends, teachers, co-workers and even hairdressers, who are known confidantes of abuse victims.
Whether someone in that circle of family, friends or neighbors could have said something that might have saved three lives in Andover may never be known. But it’s incumbent on all of us to try to be aware of what’s going on and to offer a helping hand, if needed. A little empathy, compassion and concern for each other can go a long way.
