The scenes from Highland Park were horrifying. A high school marching band captured on a smartphone camera rounding a corner at the Independence Day parade, instruments blaring. Seconds later, gunshots and a stream of frightened onlookers running by. Parents putting one child in a dumpster and out of the way of the bullets before dashing off to find missing loved ones. An upended, empty stroller. A shocked police officer, his head in his hands.
Six people were killed and another 40 injured when a gunman armed with a high-powered rifle opened fire on the holiday crowd from a downtown rooftop in the suburban Chicago city. It was the 309th mass shooting in the United States so far this year. Halfway through 2022, it has once again become evident that such tragedies have become as much of an American pastime as fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The shooting came less than a month after Congress passed a modest package of gun reforms in response to the last mass shootings to catch the public’s attention in Buffalo and in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers died. And it was less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court, with a 6-3 vote, overturned a longstanding New York State law that The Supreme Court determined on June 23 with a 6-3 vote to strike down a New York gun-control law that required people to show proper cause to have a license to carry a concealed handgun outside.
The court’s ruling sent shockwaves through states with similar gun laws, including Massachusetts. Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive Democratic candidate for governor in November, called the decision “reckless and anti-democratic.”
Addressing that recklessness should be top priority for state lawmakers.
“Massachusetts has one of the lowest gun death rates in the country because we know that strong gun laws save lives,” she said. “I stand by our commonsense gun laws and will continue to vigorously defend and enforce them.”
At issue in Massachusetts is the so-called “good reason” provision of the state’s license-to-carry statute. In short, it means licensing officials — usually a police chief — can require applicants to have a good reason for carrying a gun outside the home. The Supreme Court ruling called that provision into question, and Healey’s office advised chiefs to stop using it when deciding whether to grant a carry permit.
There are still other requirements in the Bay State’s otherwise solid law, but more than a few legislators have expressed interest in making it stronger.
“We’ll be ready to tighten up the nets to the extent that they’re loosened by (the Supreme Court’s) decision,” state Rep. Mike Day, who chairs the Judiciary Committee for the House, said last month after the decision was handed down.
The formal legislative session ends July 31, with lawmakers heading back to their home districts for the summer. Little substantive work gets done on Beacon Hill until after Labor Day.
If there was ever a time to abandon that tradition, it is now. The nation is in the throes of a gun-violence crisis, and Massachusetts is not immune from its effects.
If lawmakers want to show true leadership on the issue, they should forfeit the lazy days of summer in favor of a new package of gun reforms. There is the fallout from the Supreme Court decision to address, as well as closing loopholes in current firearms laws, such as a ban on “ghost guns” that can be assembled using parts manufactured on 3-D printers.
“We need to take urgent action,” Jamie Eldridge, the Senate chairman of the Legislature’s judiciary committee, told the Boston Globe. “We know that discretionary language is gone, that essentially the police chief is not going to be able to make a discretionary decision. It’s a significant loss. ... But it is possible for us to craft a bill that very specifically describes the situations or history where a person shall not get a concealed weapon.”
It’s an important task. And one that can’t wait until fall.
