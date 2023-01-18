The U.S. child poverty rate fell 46% in 2021, to its lowest level in history.
In one of the great legislative successes in U.S. congressional history, the COVID-era decision to boost the Child Tax Credit and offer monthly payments to families in need lifted nearly 4 million children out of poverty and ended food insecurity for millions of households.
“It was a policy that was intended in its design to help kids, and it did,” Megan A. Curran, director of policy at the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, told The Associated Press.
Inexplicably, Congress allowed the program – which provided the nation’s neediest families with $300 to $500 a month – to expire at the end of 2021.
The negative results were almost immediate. In January of 2022, after Republicans, aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of Kentucky, refused to renew the program, 3.7 million children fell back into poverty. All it took was a month.
Now, the House is under Republican control and Manchin is barking about Americans’ inalienable rights to cook their dinner with gas stoves.
It’s shameful.
It’s shameful because the $100 billion program, straightforward as it was, worked so well: Give the money directly to families and trust them to use it wisely.
And numerous studies have shown that they did. Trips to local food pantries dropped as families – 36 million households totaling 61 million children – had more cash to spend on food — and more to spend on housing, and clothing, and child care, and utilities.
According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, 91% of low-income families used the money to afford basic household needs. It also brought comfort to middle-class families living on the edge of financial insolvency.
“One person told me, ‘I’m OK today, but I’m one car accident away from disaster,’” Adam Ruben, director of the advocacy group Economic Security Project Action, told the Los Angeles Times. “That’s what it means to live without a safety net. It gives people a little bit of breathing room and cushion when something goes wrong.”
In short, the money wasn’t “wasted,” as some critics feared it would be. After the expanded benefits went into effect in July of 2021, the child poverty rate fell from 9.7% to 5.2%.
It’s shameful because those letting the plan die did so because they assumed those receiving the aid were somehow lazy and would only become lazier. Record-setting unemployment gives the lie to that trope.
And it’s shameful to blame the extra spending for the nation’s inflation crisis, as many Republicans have. Last month, a group of more than 200 economists wrote a group letter urging lawmakers to reinstate the expanded credit. At under 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product, they said, it is “simply too small to meaningfully increase inflation.”
What’s more, spending money to help children at risk now helps lead to success later in life. It’s an investment that actually saves the government money down the line.
So here we are. A program proven to work, one so straightforward and simple that its costs and benefits are easily understood by politicians and the public, has been allowed to die.
It is imperative the program be brought to Congress for a new vote in this session, regardless of who controls the House or Senate.
The question is simple:
Do you want children to be fed, or hungry?
