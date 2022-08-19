Lawmakers, come back to work. There’s more that needs to be done.
At a time when Massachusetts coffers are flush with cash, thanks to COVID-era federal aid and robust tax receipts, state lawmakers somehow managed to end their legislative session without passing that money along to the commonwealth’s cities, towns, vital institutions and taxpaying citizens.
It’s nothing less then a dereliction of duty.
Under Statehouse rules, formal legislative meetings must end on July 31 of the second year of a two-year session. When that happened this year, there were several important spending and policy packages still on the table. Rather than stick to the task in hand until it was finished, lawmakers chose to go home for the summer. One of the major pieces of economic development legislation they left behind would have brought significant tax relief to a majority of the state’s citizens.
The $4 billion bill, which includes about $1 billion in tax relief and investments in housing, health care and climate-change initiatives, stalled when Democrats — who, mind you, control both the House and Senate — couldn’t find their way to an agreement.
To hear House and Senate leadership tell it, lawmakers were just too busy, and there’s nothing that can be done now.
Not true. A two-thirds vote would suspend the rule and allow the session to resume. Lawmakers could be back in Boston and back at work Monday.
And let’s dispel the notion that senators and representatives need the time in district to focus on their re-election campaigns. Very few are facing any sort of a challenge this fall. In any case, doing their job should supersede jockeying to keep their job.
“This was punted and put off until the last minute,” said state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, referring to a tabled bill that includes one-time rebates of $250 for residents filing individual income taxes and $500 rebates for those filing jointly. “Our legislative leaders should have never allowed tax relief to be put off to the last minute. Working families need this support and they need it now.”
It’s not just individual taxpayers. City and town officials across the state found themselves holding the bag when the Legislature closed up shop in July.
“We need help now,” Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said earlier this week at a public event in Lawrence with DiZoglio and other Merrimack Valley leaders aimed at pressuring lawmakers to return to work.
Newburyport officials are expecting $1 million from the Legislature’s spending bill, with much of it going toward resurfacing the shellfish tank at the Newburyport Shellfish Purification Plant and making improvements at the Merrimack River Boat Ramp.
In Lawrence, $2.5 million was to include $1 million for the Resilient Lands Initiative, $1 million to remediate the 14-acre Tombarello site, $175,000 for the Council on Aging, and $100,000 for the Merrimack Valley Public Safety Youth Center.
But it’s not just cities and towns that are being affected.
The state’s largest health care systems, Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health, both reported major operating losses in the three quarters ending in June, and had been counting on hundreds of millions of dollars in the Legislature’s economic development bill to help them recover after more than two years of COVID-19 upheaval.
“Given the ongoing and growing divergence between revenue and dramatically rising costs, additional relief will be needed to help us stabilize and recover,” John Kerndl, chief financial officer for Beth Israel Lahey Health, told the Boston Globe.
“It’s super disappointing to find that we don’t have funding for affordable housing, for small businesses, for some of the tax revenue we know people in communities are relying on. As a mayor, it’s really insulting, quite frankly,” said Salem Mayor and lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll earlier this week. “People are hurting right now, and these are programs that would help, not only the tax relief but the innovative dollars coming back to us. I think it’s embarrassing that we didn’t get it done at a time when we know folks on the ground need that assistance desperately.”
Driscoll’s opponents in the Democratic primary, state Sen. Eric Lesser and state Rep. Rep. Tami Gouveia, both agree the Legislature should get back to work. Senate President Karen Spilka, meanwhile, says she’s waiting for House Majority Leader Ron Mariano, who says negotiations are ongoing.
Not good enough. Massachusetts residents deserve the tax break they were promised — now. And local leaders deserve the state aid they were counting on. Let’s bring the Legislature back into session and do the people’s work.
