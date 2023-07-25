It wasn’t until the 62nd minute that Megan Rapinoe entered the U.S. women’s soccer team’s first game of the 2023 World Cup. It was the veteran’s 200th career appearance for the Americans, and she immediately drew the attention of both her on-field opponents and at-home fans with her aggressive style of play and aqua blue hair.
But Rapinoe wasn’t the story of the game, a by-the-books 3-0 victory over a willing but overmatched squad from Vietnam. Rather, it was the emergence of the next generation of American superstars, players like Sophia Smith, who scored two goals, and Trinity Rodman, who scored one.
This will be Rapinoe’s fourth World Cup and, at age 37, her last. She is part of a line of American superstars that stretches from Mia Hamm and Briana Scurry in the 1990s, to Alex Morgan and Abby Wombach a decade later, to Rapinoe and fellow veteran Lindsay Horan today.
Over that time, the women’s team has won four World Cup titles (in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019), four Olympic gold medals (in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012), and nine CONCACAF Gold Cups. They are a favorite to win this year’s Cup in New Zealand and Australia.
Such generational success didn’t happen by accident. It began when women and girls were simply allowed to play; the passage of Title IX in the early 1970s outlawed gender-based discrimination for federally funded education programs and spurred the creation of college soccer teams across the United States at a time when soccer was catching on nationally.
Many athletic directors weren’t operating out of the goodness of their hearts; soccer was cheap compared to football, and creating teams for girls and women was relatively inexpensive.
Nonetheless, it worked.
“Once Title IX broke down those barriers, and let women and girls play sports, and said they have to be provided with equal opportunities, the girls came rushing through,” Neena Chaudhry of the National Women’s Law Center told The New York Times last year. “They came through in droves.”
Funny thing: If you invest in women’s and girls’ sports the way you do for the men and the boys, everyone flourishes.
Next up is girls’ and women’s hockey, where interest continues to outpace availability. Spurred on by the recent successes and star power of the American and Canadian national teams, more girls and young women find themselves drawn to the fast-paced sport. But hockey is much more expensive to stage than soccer, which at its heart requires only a ball and two goals. As any hockey parent will tell you, their child’s sport can be a money drain, from skates to sticks to ice time.
“Some of the challenges that come with that are female role models – convincing girls that hockey is for them,” USA Hockey regional manager of female hockey Kristen Wright told the Christian Science Monitor. “They need to see it. You really need to see different female hockey players, have female coaches, and have that engagement there. And the other challenge, I would say, in some of those markets, there just aren’t as many ice rinks, so now instead of it being a soccer field that’s attached to your middle school or your elementary school, where you learned to run and kick a ball, well, you need to go to an ice rink.”
Such role models can be seen over the next few weeks at the World Cup. They are proof positive that if you invest in women’s sports, good things happen. Sportsmanship and athletic excellence transcend gender.
