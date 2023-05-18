There is one reason the package store lobby opposes any legislation that might loosen its iron-clad grip on alcohol sales in the Commonwealth: greed.
Any proposed changes to the cozy system that liquor stores have been able to take advantage of over the years have been zealously opposed by the Massachusetts Package Store Association.
The most recent proposal is no different.
On Monday, the Legislature’s Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure held a hearing on a bill that would create a new kind of beer and wine license for “food stores,” and give cities and towns authority to decide how many to issue to local supermarkets and convenience stores, according to a Wednesday story by Statehouse Reporter Christian Wade.
The impact of the legislation is that it would give consumers more choices about where to buy beer and wine. Currently, those choices are limited by an artificial cap on the number of beer and wine licenses for supermarket and convenience store companies to just nine. In other words, for example, companies like Cumberland Farms, Richdale’s, 7-11, Market Basket, Stop & Shop and Shaw’s are each only allowed to have nine beer and wine licenses despite the fact that they have thousands of outlets across the state.
Package stores have a monopoly over the sale of hard liquor and with the exception of nine statewide licenses per company, a monopoly on the sale of beer and wine, as well.
This artificial cap on beer and wine licenses benefits one sector of the economy only: package stores, or “packies” as they are known in Massachusetts and some other New England states. The byzantine liquor laws of Massachusetts need to be updated, and this legislation is a good first step.
Part of the legislation giving city and town licensing boards a say on how many beer and wine licenses should be available is a good check on the potential for out-of-control proliferation of beer and wine sales. Local boards and commissions should be able to determine how many places can sell beer and wine, in keeping with each community’s tolerance, or intolerance, for liquor sales.
Predictably, the Massachusetts Package Store Association is proclaiming that the sky is falling.
Its members say the move would saturate the beer and wine market with big competitors, driving mom-and-pop stores out of business.
Rob Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Store Association, said the proposed changes would allow grocery chains to create a monopoly in the state by selling beer and wine at discounted prices while “flooding the marketplace with foreign owned alcohol retail outlets.”
The irony of Mellion’s use of the word “monopoly” is rich, given the history of package stores’ monopolistic hold on the sale of booze here.
That he poses “foreign owned” companies will come in and somehow crush mom and pop stores is off the mark. Shaw’s is owned by Albertson’s, based in Boise, Idaho. Market Basket, as everyone knows, is owned by the Demoulas family in Massachusetts. He must be talking about Stop & Shop, which is owned by a Dutch company. But so what? Budweiser is owned by a Belgian company and that doesn’t stop people from buying the classic “American” product.
The food industry argues — rightly — that the state’s cap on liquor licenses, which dates to the end of Prohibition, gives package stores an unfair advantage.
“We’re not trying to compete with liquor stores with this new license,” said Peter Brennan, executive director of the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association. “It’s a common sense fix for what we see as a scarcity of licenses in the marketplace. We think this strikes the best balance between opening the market completely, and keeping it as restricted as possible.”
We agree. It’s a fair proposal that benefits the most important sector of the economy: the consumer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.