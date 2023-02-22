One of the rare bright spots in the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic was the support for the restaurant industry.
Restaurants were shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic, forcing many to the edge of bankruptcy. Loyal customers responded by ordering takeout by the bagful, getting delivery several times a week and overtipping in the process.
It was an admirable effort, but it clearly wasn’t going to be enough to save businesses on the brink. That’s when the state stepped in with a package of short-term reforms, which are set to expire March 31.
Chief among them was a change that allowed cities and towns to institute outdoor, or sidewalk dining. Enclosed dining rooms were a pandemic danger; outside tables were a godsend for diners looking for a hint of normalcy and a lifeline for restaurants struggling to stay afloat.
“One of the few silver linings of the pandemic, in our world has been advancement of outdoor dining,” Stephen Clark, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, told Statehouse Reporter Cristian M. Wade. “It’s really become a win-win for the restaurateur, the guests and the municipality.”
Now Beacon Hill legislators are considering extending the new rules or even making them permanent. There are also proposals to extend the rules allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine and alcohol with takeout and delivery orders. Approving them should be a no-brainer.
“It’s played a tremendous role in the recovery of our hospitality industry,” said state Rep. Manny Cruz, D-Salem. “And it’s really been a net benefit for the city. We look like a different community, similar to what you would see in Europe, with respect to outdoor dining.
“So I’m certainly a fan of seeing that extended, and will be working with my colleagues to see that it gets done,” he said.
Many communities have already moved to make outdoor dining a permanent fixture. Others need more time to debate the parameters, if they decide to move forward at all. In any bill, local control is of paramount concern.
To be fair, not everyone has been happy with outdoor dining. Ceding public spaces to private businesses comes with its own complications, from crowded and sometimes messy sidewalks to a loss of prized downtown parking.
But those are local decisions best to local leaders and their constituents.
And let’s be clear – the restaurant industry has not come close to recovering from the pandemic. Close to 5,000 restaurants closed during COVID, never to re-open. Those who have survived are now facing worker shortages, supply chain issues, inflation (food costs have risen 17% over the last two years) and the end of pandemic aid, not to mention looming recession concerns.
Only about 6% of restaurants are more profitable now than before the pandemic, Clark said.
“It’s really expensive right now to run and operate a restaurant,” Clark said. “So any amenity that brings more people into a restaurant is going to be beneficial.”
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joe Bevilaqua rightfully points out that boosting restaurants boosts the downtowns around them.
“We need to do everything we can to make our downtowns vibrant once again and outdoor dining is important to that effort,” he told Wade. “So we hope it continues.”
The Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey should act now, before the spring and summer season.
