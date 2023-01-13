It has been a bad week for the Massachusetts Republican Party.
First, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey left Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and House Minority Leader Brad Jones on the outside looking in at her first weekly leadership meeting as governor.
Healey’s predecessor, Republican Charlie Baker, had the pair attend the regular Monday meetings along with the Senate president and speaker of the House.
Current Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano were part of Healey’s first sit-down, along with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
Healey, no doubt, felt safe leaving the Republicans off the guest list due to the fact that the GOP holds but a tiny sliver of seats in both branches of the Legislature as party leadership swore fealty to disgraced former President Donald Trump, turning its back on Baker’s pragmatic conservatism.
Healey was noncommittal about having Tarr and Jones at the regular meetings. “I certainly look forward to continued conversation, communication, with minority leadership,” she said. “I know the lieutenant governor does as well.”
Healey can afford to be blase. Last November, Republicans lost statewide races for attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor, while giving the governorship back to Democrats for the first time in eight years. GOP congressional candidates all lost their races by embarrassing margins. Assuming recounts hold, Republicans have only 26 of 200 seats in the state Legislature.
The GOP once had a bit of leverage. Now, its leaders must rely on press releases.
“Regular, bipartisan leadership meetings have been one of the distinguishing hallmarks of a state government that operates in a collaborative way, with effective communication between its leaders. They have served us well during very challenging times, and are as important now as ever,” Tarr and Jones said in a joint statement Monday. “We look forward to the continuation of these conversations, which are powerful in symbol and substance, and to taking part in them as before. We stand ready to do whatever is necessary to facilitate that continuity.”
Monday’s snub was followed by the revelation that the state Republican Party is falling behind in its bills.
As of a few weeks ago, the party owed at least $86,000 to two companies hired for election-related services, according to the Boston Globe, with the firms ready to go to court to force payment.
It’s all bad news for James Lyons, the former Andover state representative who has served as state GOP chairman for the last four years. In that time, the party lost seats in the Legislature, the governor’s office, and untold thousands in monetary support. Lyons has chained the party to Trump, who was never popular among Massachusetts Republicans, and has refused to budge.
It’s clear it is time for a change at the top.
“We have fallen far short of where we need to be on messaging,” said Marblehead State Committeewoman Amy Carnevale, who plans to challenge Lyons for chairman. “My message would be that we need to grow the party, build our local apparatus and attract more independents and Democrats to support our candidates.”
Massachusetts needs a strong, engaged Republican Party. It’s time to find the leadership willing to do the work to make the local GOP relevant again.
