The clunky number “883-773-BHHL” isn’t as easily memorable as 988, the nation’s recently created suicide hotline – but the idea behind it hopefully marks a new era in mental health treatment in Massachusetts.
The so-called Behavioral Health Hotline, which goes live this week, is aimed at connecting callers in crisis to mental health or addiction services.
The phone lines will be manned around the clock by clinicians who can help assess a caller’s situation and get them help. Staffers can do everything from help a client make an appointment with a counselor or therapist, staying on the line with the caller until the step is completed, and checking several days later to make sure the process is underway. They can even send a crisis team to the caller’s home.
It’s a level of emergency mental health care that is unprecedented in the state.
“Right now, you call (a provider’s office) and you get a voicemail that says, ‘If this is an emergency, call 911,’” Danna Mauch, CEO of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, told The Boston Globe. The new help line has a live voice at the other end of the phone. “To me, that is a big change.”
Rebekah Gerwitz, executive director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, called it “a game changer.”
“It’s truly transformative for our state,” she said.
The need for such a program, developed by the administration of outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, could not be more clear. The coronavirus pandemic laid bare – and exacerbated – a national mental health crisis that shows few signs of abating.
According to the state’s COVID Community Impact Survey, the rate of poor mental health among the state’s residents is three times as high as in 2019, with a third of adults experiencing mental health issues.
The survey, updated in November, also found that those suffering from poor mental health were two to three times more likely to have problems finding care as those not dealing with mental health issues. The result has been a flood of visits to hospital emergency rooms, where patients can wait days — sometimes weeks — for proper care.
The new helpline seeks to help ease that burden while making sure those in distress get the help they need, regardless of the type of insurance they have. Clients can also walk into one of 25 statewide community behavioral health centers.
The health centers “can provide an immediate, in-person clinical assessment and short-term treatment to help stabilize the situation,” outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said last month.
The question hanging over all of this, of course, is whether there will be adequate resources to meet the need. Massachusetts, like the rest of the country, has a well-documented shortage of mental health professionals, from therapists and counselors, to coordinators and nurses.
To its credit, the state has poured real money into attacking the problem, investing more than $200 million in start-up funding, and increased reimbursement rates for outpatient, urgent and crisis services provided to MassHealth members.
There is also more money for health centers, and staffers there may be eligible for the state program, allowing for between $12,500 and $300,000 for student loan repayments.
While it is clear there is much work still to be done, the efforts on the part of the Baker administration and the state Legislature have provided a roadmap for the future.
