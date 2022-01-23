The battle against the so-called “millionaires tax” has started in earnest.
Business groups are working hard to persuade the state’s voters to oppose this fall’s ballot question, which would create a constitutional amendment to increase taxes by 4% on any Massachusetts resident’s earnings above $1 million a year.
Polls show the question has popular support, with about 70% of voters currently in favor of it. And why not? Supporters say it will mean more money to improve neglected public schools, expand childcare options, and fix potholed roads and crumbling bridges.
The millionaires themselves, however, are not too keen on it.
During a recent live-streamed event last Thursday sponsored by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance and the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, area business owners spoke out against the tax.
Jeffrey Sheehy, who owns the Lawrence-based mineral processor Whittemore Company, said it would cut into profits and “kill the incentive to grow” for his company and many other employers in the region and state.
CJ Ganji, general manager of Fresh Valley Foods Corporation in Haverhill, agreed. “Every penny that they take out of our pockets, that’s another job we can’t create and more investment that we can’t put back into our business,” he said in a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. “This income surtax would be another slap in the face”
While their response is predictable, their opposition to the measure lends credence to a recent, independent report from Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis showing that the amount of money collected by the surtax — about $1.3 billion in 2023 if approved by voters in November — would be much less than the amount supporters are hoping for, which is around $2 billion.
The reason, the report’s authors said, is that some of the millionaires may leave the state if the surtax goes through, taking their tax dollars with them. High-earning households also “have the connections and wherewithal to engage in sophisticated tax planning” and avoid paying taxes, according to the report.
In addition to looking at the potentially negative impact on businesses, voters may also want to carefully read the ballot question itself before deciding how to vote.
The question, which has the support of municipal unions, among other groups, states that the money is to be used to “provide the resources for quality public education and affordable public colleges and universities, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges and public transportation, all revenues received in accordance with this paragraph shall be expended, subject to appropriation.”
The Tufts report rightly points out that “there’s tremendous uncertainty about how the money from the millionaires tax would actually be used, because it would still be subject to legislative appropriation.”
Therein lies the rub. It is well known that the state Legislature is heavily influenced by municipal unions such as the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Voters will have to decide if they want to leave it up to legislators — with pressure from the MTA and others — to decide how the money gets used. The phrase “quality education” is awfully broad and could mean just about anything — from new buildings and improved classroom technology to increased salaries and beefed-up benefits.
It’s also interesting that the money would be used for “maintenance of roads and bridges” when just about every community in the state is getting millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements from federal pandemic relief funds.
There are other questions, too. Did the drafters of the ballot question purposely leave public safety out? How about health care? If any sector of the economy needs help now it’s hospitals and clinics.
Voters may not feel sorry for millionaires and billionaires, but they are wise to look at the man behind the curtain to see how that money is actually going to be spent.