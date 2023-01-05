It was shocking to see Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. What happened next was equally amazing.
The broadcaster, ESPN, kept rolling, with cameras focused on Hamlin’s teammates gathering around their injured colleague as medical personnel brought the player back to life using CPR and a defibrillator.
The correspondents in the booth spoke respectfully and emotionally about what was happening on the field. Cincinnati players seemed as shocked and upset as the Buffalo players.
The lights in the stadium were turned to blue. People in the crowd stood still, wordless, watching with tears streaming down their faces.
Nobody wanted to say it, but it certainly looked like Hamlin might have died as a result of a pretty routine hit. He tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, and together they fell to the ground. Hamlin got up, then fell backward, limp, his arms flopping to his side. Hamlin was unconscious.
It was evident almost immediately that something was very wrong.
As the ESPN broadcasters speculated about what would happen next, it became increasingly clear that the game would be called off due to the nature of the injury and the emotional reaction by players who, as far as they could tell, watched one of their own die.
Only one football player has died on the field in the history of the NFL. Chuck Hughes, 28, played wide receiver for the Detroit Lions. He suddenly collapsed at the end of the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit in 1971. The game was finished as medical workers tried unsuccessfully to revive Hughes on the sideline.
Today’s NFL is different from the NFL of years past when it comes to safety. Players, coaches and owners are all aware of the multiple dangers of the game, in particular with head injuries.
This season, it seems, the medical tent on every team’s sideline has been a busy place. Players with head injuries, or any other kind of injury, are evaluated inside the tent, with a modicum of privacy, where they are given a preliminary diagnosis. If it’s serious enough, the player is then escorted to the locker room for further tests. If cleared for play, they return to the bench.
Recently, a controversy over Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to have changed the approach and the reaction to injured players, particularly those with head injuries.
Tagovailoa sustained two or three concussions and has reported not remembering some of the plays he was in, due to his head injuries. With that and other serious injuries in mind, the NFL and the NFL Players Association may have been particularly sensitive to such matters when they watched Hamlin go down.
At some point, violence in football becomes a PR nightmare as much as a human tragedy. How many times can viewers watch players wobble around on the field, unaware of where they are, before collapsing to the ground? In Hamlin’s case, it was a heart attack. In Tagovailoa’s case, it was a head injury. Other players over the years have been felled by spinal-column injuries, rendering them unable to walk, much less play ever again. Dozens of players have committed suicide, after which they have been diagnosed with CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
It is an extremely dangerous sport, which is one reason players are paid so much money.
To be sure, the cancellation of last Monday night’s game cost the NFL and ESPN a fortune in lost advertising revenue.
But football is just a game, played for fun, profit and entertainment for those on the field, in the stands, watching on TV, and betting in gambling parlors and on their phones. What was on the line was Hamlin’s life. Ending the game was not only the right thing to do — it was the only thing to do.
