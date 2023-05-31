The state and federal governments’ management of striped bass stocks is one of the few fishery success stories of the past two decades.
Now, as the fishery faces new peril, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, in cooperation with state leaders, is taking new steps to protect a historically significant New England species and a key driver of the summer economy.
The commission, which works to regulate fishing in coastal states, passed an emergency measure earlier this month that allows recreational fishermen to keep a single striper per day and requires that fish be between 28 and 31 inches long. For the last several years, that limit has been between 28 and 35 inches. The new rules went into effect over Memorial Day weekend.
There are two lessons to be learned here. One is that the government and key fisheries stakeholders can work together to manage a stock in danger. It’s a lesson that could and should be learned by those managing cod, haddock and flounder. Obstinance and distrust on both sides have left those stocks at the brink of collapse.
Second, the move, set to expire after six months, may not be enough, and managers will have to act with similar purpose in the years to come. The price for not doing so would be another fisheries failure, and it would sting twice as much considering the work that was done to bring us to this point.
The striper, a prime target for anglers even before the Pilgrims landed in 1620, was all but fished out by the early 1980s. That’s when the federal government stepped in and, with Atlantic coastal states as partners, enacted a series of regulations that restored the population to robust health.
And as the stocks rebounded, an important Massachusetts industry grew. More than $600 million a year is spent in the pursuit of stripers in Bay State waters.
Now, however, the industry is becoming a victim of its own success. In 2021, an estimated 5.1 million stripers were pulled from waters along the Atlantic coast. Last year, that number nearly doubled.
Such a trend is not sustainable. A few more years of overfishing could essentially spell the end for striper stocks and a vital part of the New England coastal economy.
Making matters worse is the fact that the fish have had several poor spawning seasons in a row. So as the number of fish being caught is increasing, the number of replacements is decreasing. Much of that is attributable to climate change.
“What striped bass need is a cold winter and a wet spring for a successful spawn, and we did not have that again this year,” Charles Witek, author of the blog “One Angler’s Journey,” told The Boston Globe. “So if you’re not getting younger fish into the population, you need to make sure there are enough older fish to spur recovery when those conditions come around.”
It’s been years since there was a class as successful as 2015, said Michael Armstrong, deputy director of the state Division of Marine Fisheries.
“Beginning in 2019, we’ve had four class years coming out … where the spawn has been abysmal,” he told the Globe. “This hasn’t happened since the 1980s when the stock collapsed, and it looks like 2023 is going to be another bad spawn.”
That’s why Armstrong, Witek and others support efforts to protect the so-called 2015 class — stripers spawned that year which are just hitting their peak reproductive years right now.
Female stripers grow larger than males, topping out at about 30 pounds on average. Their egg production is directly related to the size of their body. As the state Division of Marine Fisheries notes on its website, a 12-pound female may produce about 850,000 eggs, and a 55-pound female about 4.2 million.
Females do not begin to spawn until they are 5 or 6, meaning the class of 2015 should be solidly in its prime. It was an especially strong class, fisheries managers note, and offers the best chance for rebuilding — or at least preserving — the stock.
“Protecting the 2015 class is the smartest thing we can do right now,” Witek said.
The move to limit the size and number of fish anglers can keep is a good first step. It will protect those females too young to reproduce as well as those entering their prime reproductive years. But managers and anglers both must be ready for similar restrictions in the years to come.
